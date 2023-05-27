Upgrade Your Patio With This Outdoor Furniture And Decor That’s Up To 85% Off This Memorial Day

This Memorial Day weekend, you’ll want to start planning long-awaited outdoor gatherings with family and friends if you haven’t already. Whether you're envisioning relaxed evenings on the patio or lively cookouts in the backyard, having the right furniture and decor can elevate your outdoor space and help you create lasting memories. Read on for some of our favorite picks across rugs, lights, conversation sets, and more on sale now this holiday weekend, and get ready to kick off the summertime. Barbecue not included.

Wayfair

Best Memorial Day Conversation Set Deals

A conversation set is a handy go-to for summer-ready lounging on your backyard and patio—and for any shindig you hope to host between June and August, as well as the rest of the year.

Scoop a whole three-piece conversation set for under $100 at Amazon with the Greesum Three-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Chair Conversation Set, now 17 percent off. Available in five separate and stylish colorways, this furniture set is comfortable, convenient, and weather-proof—a must-have in the South. Shoppers rate it excellently for small spaces, and who could say no to the price?

Looking to lay out in the sunshine while it’s tan-worthy and not, well, stifling? You’ll want the Safavieh Pramla Grey Four-Piece Outdoor Ottoman Settee, available now for 60 percent off. Add in a pitcher of margaritas and a paperback, and you’ve just found the yard all your friends will want to hang out in all summer long.

If you need a configuration that accommodates more guests, opt for the FDW Five-Piece Patio Furniture Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set, which includes a gorgeous blue cushion and plenty of seating space for family or friends, along with a coordinating coffee table to hold that five o’clock chardonnay and charcuterie spread. It’s also the number one best-seller across Amazon’s patio conversation sets—say less.

Haven’t caught your eye yet? Try the Florence Three-Piece Seating Group with Cushions from Wayfair, a chic set of two armchairs and an attractive accompanying table—for a whopping 80 percent off. So act fast!

Amazon

Best Memorial Day Outdoor Lighting and Accessories Deals

Illuminate your patio and yard this summer with some festive lights and decor sure to keep your property feeling like a party, whether it’s just you or the entire neighborhood.

For a classic pathway atmosphere to guide the party-goers from the driveway to the festivities, you’ll want these Maggift 12-Pack Solar Pathway Lights which have a classic old-fashioned ambiance for under $40 total.

Add some texture—and surface area—to your space with these adorable, rustic coffee tables from Marshalls, or add some warmth to your seating with these Miulee Outdoor Decorative Farmhouse Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers.

Ruggable

Best Memorial Day Outdoor Rug Deals

While summer might feel like sand or dirt under your bare feet from May to August, trust us: You’re going to want an outdoor rug. Not only do they add immaculate pizzazz to your outdoor setup, ideal for hosting guests or enjoying a balmy night splayed out on your fresh conversation set, but they’ll also protect your flooring, draw together your space into a unified design, and more.

A denim blue shade can be a surprising neutral that feels both light and elegant. Look no further than the Novogratz Tuscany Denim Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug, which is a full 75 percent off over Memorial Day weekend.

If you haven’t heard of Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs, they’re a godsend when it comes to children, dogs, and general summer shenanigans that might otherwise sully the texture and color over time. Many selections on-site are up to 20 percent off, including this multicolor pick, the Arcadia Outdoor Multicolor Machine-Washable Rug.

Terracotta’s also an instant classic, summoning daydreams of the European summer that populates our Instagram feeds and minds when this time of year rolls around. You’re practically on the Amalfi Coast with this indoor and outdoor rug that’s now 63 percent off.