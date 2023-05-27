Upgrade Your Patio With This Outdoor Furniture And Decor That’s Up To 85% Off This Memorial Day

We rounded up 22 of the best deals to shop now, starting at just $11.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Grace Smith

Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. She earned a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University with a Minor in Studio Art.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 27, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Greesum 3 Pieces Patio Furniture PE Rattan Wicker Chair Conversation Set Tout
Photo:

Amazon

This Memorial Day weekend, you’ll want to start planning long-awaited outdoor gatherings with family and friends if you haven’t already. Whether you're envisioning relaxed evenings on the patio or lively cookouts in the backyard, having the right furniture and decor can elevate your outdoor space and help you create lasting memories. Read on for some of our favorite picks across rugs, lights, conversation sets, and more on sale now this holiday weekend, and get ready to kick off the summertime. Barbecue not included.

Joliet Solid Wood 4 Person Seating Group with Cushions

Wayfair

Best Memorial Day Conversation Set Deals

A conversation set is a handy go-to for summer-ready lounging on your backyard and patio—and for any shindig you hope to host between June and August, as well as the rest of the year.

Scoop a whole three-piece conversation set for under $100 at Amazon with the Greesum Three-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Chair Conversation Set, now 17 percent off. Available in five separate and stylish colorways, this furniture set is comfortable, convenient, and weather-proof—a must-have in the South. Shoppers rate it excellently for small spaces, and who could say no to the price? 

Looking to lay out in the sunshine while it’s tan-worthy and not, well, stifling? You’ll want the Safavieh Pramla Grey Four-Piece Outdoor Ottoman Settee, available now for 60 percent off. Add in a pitcher of margaritas and a paperback, and you’ve just found the yard all your friends will want to hang out in all summer long.

If you need a configuration that accommodates more guests, opt for the FDW Five-Piece Patio Furniture Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set, which includes a gorgeous blue cushion and plenty of seating space for family or friends, along with a coordinating coffee table to hold that five o’clock chardonnay and charcuterie spread. It’s also the number one best-seller across Amazon’s patio conversation sets—say less.

Haven’t caught your eye yet? Try the Florence Three-Piece Seating Group with Cushions from Wayfair, a chic set of two armchairs and an attractive accompanying table—for a whopping 80 percent off. So act fast!

  • Greesum Three-Piece Patio Furniture Wicker Chair Conversation Set, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
  • Safavieh Pramla Grey Four-Piece Outdoor Ottoman Settee, $431.30 (orig. $1,075.20); amazon.com
  • FDW Five-Piece Patio Furniture Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set, $268.23 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
  • Florence Three-Piece Seating Group with Cushions, $245.99 (orig. $1,200); wayfair.com
  • Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood Four-Person Seating Group with Cushions, $339.99 (orig. $1,103.26); wayfair.com
  • Lausaint Home Sectional Seven-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $679.99 (orig. $799.99); walmart.com
  • Mainstays Stanton Four-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Conversation Set, $224 (orig. $298); walmart.com
MAGGIFT 12 Pack Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor Solar Garden Lights

Amazon

Best Memorial Day Outdoor Lighting and Accessories Deals

Illuminate your patio and yard this summer with some festive lights and decor sure to keep your property feeling like a party, whether it’s just you or the entire neighborhood.

For a classic pathway atmosphere to guide the party-goers from the driveway to the festivities, you’ll want these Maggift 12-Pack Solar Pathway Lights which have a classic old-fashioned ambiance for under $40 total.

Add some texture—and surface area—to your space with these adorable, rustic coffee tables from Marshalls, or add some warmth to your seating with these Miulee Outdoor Decorative Farmhouse Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers.

  • Tonalux Solar Garden Lights, $21.98 (orig. $26.98); amazon.com
  • Miulee Outdoor Decorative Farmhouse Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers, $10.79 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
  • Maggift 12-Pack Solar Pathway Light, $33.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
  • Handcrafted in Vietnam Set of Two Outdoor Coffee Tables, $75 (orig. $99.99); marshalls.com
  • Addlon 48-Foot Outdoor String Lights, $27.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
  • Harbourside Quilted Fabric Hammock, $59.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com
Outdoor Arcadia Multicolor Rug

Ruggable

Best Memorial Day Outdoor Rug Deals

While summer might feel like sand or dirt under your bare feet from May to August, trust us: You’re going to want an outdoor rug. Not only do they add immaculate pizzazz to your outdoor setup, ideal for hosting guests or enjoying a balmy night splayed out on your fresh conversation set, but they’ll also protect your flooring, draw together your space into a unified design, and more.

A denim blue shade can be a surprising neutral that feels both light and elegant. Look no further than the Novogratz Tuscany Denim Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug, which is a full 75 percent off over Memorial Day weekend.

If you haven’t heard of Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs, they’re a godsend when it comes to children, dogs, and general summer shenanigans that might otherwise sully the texture and color over time. Many selections on-site are up to 20 percent off, including this multicolor pick, the Arcadia Outdoor Multicolor Machine-Washable Rug.

Terracotta’s also an instant classic, summoning daydreams of the European summer that populates our Instagram feeds and minds when this time of year rolls around. You’re practically on the Amalfi Coast with this indoor and outdoor rug that’s now 63 percent off.

  • Novogratz Tuscany Denim Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $48.99 (orig. $199); wayfair.com 
  • Langley Street Gauna Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $88.99 (orig. $142.50); wayfair.com
  • Mistana Augustus Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $88.99 (orig. $142.50); wayfair.com
  • Sand Mine Reversible Black and Beige Mats, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
  • Arcadia Outdoor Multicolor Machine-Washable Rug, $183.20 with code MD23 (orig. $229); ruggable.com
  • Safavieh Outdoor Striped Rug, $43 (orig. $59.99); marshalls.com
  • Nourison Positano Indoor/Outdoor Terracotta Rug, $48.05 (orig. $131); amazon.com
  • Mainstays Multicolor Sunset Stripe Outdoor Area Rug, $64.97 (orig. $89); walmart.com
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Stacked Stone Liquid Propane Fire Pit
Target Has All The Best Memorial Day Deals On Home, Kitchen, Fashion, And Beauty Must-Haves Starting At $8
Woman unpacking a furniture delivery
5 Things Designers Love To Buy On Wayfair
Memorial Day Amazon Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale Has Deals On Vacuums, Dutch Ovens, And Grills—Up To 80% Off
Related Articles
Stacked Stone Liquid Propane Fire Pit
Target Has All The Best Memorial Day Deals On Home, Kitchen, Fashion, And Beauty Must-Haves Starting At $8
Memorial Day Amazon Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale Has Deals On Vacuums, Dutch Ovens, And Grills—Up To 80% Off
Outdoor Lighting Roundup Tout
These 10 Amazon Outdoor Lighting Best-Sellers Are All Under $40 Just In Time For Summer Entertaining
Porch with Fresh Flowers, Greenery, and Containers
65 Porch And Patio Design Ideas You'll Love All Season
Hanna Seabrook Living Room After in Louisville, Kentucky
83 Living Room Decorating Ideas We Love
West Elm Huron Outdoor Sofa
7 Outdoor Sofas Worthy of Blissful Summertime Siestas
Swing Porch 2019 Idea House
30 Small Porch And Patio Ideas To Make The Most Of Your Space
4th of July Backyard Pool Party by The Vine Garden Market
51 Summer Decor Ideas That Are As Hot As The Weather
Focus on the View
30 Lake House Decorating Ideas For Your Waterside Escape
This St. Kitts great room features dark stained wood—a frequent feature of island design—but also retains an airy feeling thanks to its vaulted ceilings, creamy walls, and natural fiber rugs.
56 Island Room Ideas For Instant Relaxation
Amy Berry Highland Park House in Dallas, Texas
This 100-Year-Old Texas Home Gets a Gorgeous Makeover For A Family Of Five
Alison Allen Atlanta House Front
With A Colorful Transformation, This Cherished Home Is Ready For New Family Memories
After: Neutral Update Living Room
Our Most Inspiring Before & After Makeovers
Pass Christian Bedroom
53 Primary Bedroom Decorating Ideas For A Tranquil Retreat
Refreshing Retreat
55 Beach-Inspired Porches and Patios for Instant Relaxation
Louisiana Plantation The LeJeune House
Timeless Design Ideas That Will Never Go Out Of Style In Our Southern Homes