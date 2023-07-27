Pat Boone's New Single Is An Ode To A Southern Staple, "Grits"

The 89-year-old country music legend said the lyrics came to him in a dream.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023
Pat Boone attends The Mulligan movie premiere at Augusta Exchange Stadium 20 on April 05, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo:

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images 

Ask any Southerner and they’ll agree: A good bowl of grits is a thing of beauty. Whether yellow or white or speckled, topped with sausage or shrimp, cheesy or deviled, grits can put a spring in your step. For proof of that, look no further than 89-year-old Pat Boone line dancing to his new song, “Grits”.

The Gospel and country performer who brought songs like “The Wang Dang Taffy-Apple Tango”, “July, You’re A Woman,” and “Gee Whittakers!” to American audiences is back with a new song dedicated to the wonders of grits. “I grew up eating grits and now its popularity is spreading across the country,” he told People magazine, which debuted the new tune. 

The popularity of the corn dish inspired Boone’s new single with lyrics that reportedly came to him in a dream (and who doesn’t dream of grits?) "I dreamed I was having a big country hit record," Boone told People. "I came out of the dream with the first verse." 

Boone strapped on his dancing shoes for the music video that accompanies the single and the 89-year-old self-professed “country guy” busts some impressive moves to the peppy tune. "[Filming that music video] wore me out," Boone admitted. "I'm 89, so trying to learn that peppy line dance which was created for 'Grits' was a lot!"


If grits are enough to get Boone dancing, they certainly should do the trick for the rest of us.

