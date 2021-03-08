My Mother-In-Law's Secret to a Restaurant-Worthy Steak Dinner

Simply Organic's Mushroom Sauce Mix instructs you to mix with water (or a mix of water and wine if you're feeling jazzy) in a saucepan and basically cook, stir, and simmer. It suggests you add black pepper and sliced mushrooms "for extra flavor and homemade look," and I agree. My mother-in-law used shiitakes, but any type of mushroom will blend beautifully with the sauce. A little garlic and some fresh herbs on top wouldn't hurt, either. As soon as we spooned it on our plates, the usual dinner immediately looked like it came straight from a restaurant—and it tasted like it, too. Not only was it delicious on the steak, but it played well with our starch and veggie, and I sopped every last bit of it up with a little crusty bread. As if my empty plate didn't speak for itself enough, I talked about my love for this sauce enough that she grabbed a packet for me on her next grocery run.