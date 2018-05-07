9x13 Pasta Bakes That’ll Leave Everyone Full and Happy—Every Time
Nothing satisfies a crowd of hungry folks quite as swiftly and thoroughly as a cheesy, creamy pasta casserole. There’s just something about an old-school tetrazzini or classic poppyseed that makes suppertime feel easy and breezy. Whether whipping up a busy weeknight dinner or stocking your freezer for the holidays, these pasta casserole recipes are the melty masterpieces you really want to have in your arsenal when mealtime emergencies strike. And the fact that these pasta bakes fit heartily into your 9x13 casserole dish? That’s just the extra cheese sprinkled on top of the lasagna. From the amazing Greek Baked Ziti to the fresh Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake, these casseroles are ready to take on dinnertime.
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
In the South, we make casseroles for just about every occasion.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
This delightfully colorful 13x9 casserole is packed to the brim with cheese-filled tortellini, fresh broccoli, and chicken—then topped with a buttery, crunchy mixture of crackers and chopped pecans. Needless to say, it's an easy winner of the weeknight.
Meatball Pasta Bake
Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake
Besides the fact that this hearty Italian casserole is deliciously filled with meatballs, fresh mozzerella, and penne, it gets a completely unique zing from orange juice and fennel. It's the perfect way to switch things up from your classic lasagna and baked ziti.
Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
This family-friendly dish is ready in an hour and packed full with chicken, pasta, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese. When you need a no-fuss comforting pasta recipe, look no further than this classic Chicken Tetrazzini.
Greek Baked Ziti
Recipe: Greek Baked Ziti
This Greek-inspired baked ziti packs your 9x13 with fresh and flavorful ingredients. Rely on this cheesy pasta bake to take on a house full of hungry folks without breaking a sweat.
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bak
Who knew kale could taste this good? Put your lush greens from the farmers' market to use this season with this creamy bake with loads of gooey cheese and tender kale. Even better, it all comes together in half an hour.
Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole
Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole
There's just something about a poppyseed casserole that will cure any weeknight woes. This version uses traditional egg noodles, diced turkey, and plenty of creamy sauce to get the job done. This casserole can be assembled a day ahead and stored in the refrigerator, making it ideal when you have dinner guests coming.
Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Loads of in-season squash and tomatoes give a freshness to this staple pasta bake that makes it stand out from your traditional version. Fresh mozzerella and basil top off your 9x13 dish in a deliciously savory way.
Pizza Casserole Deluxe
Recipe: Pizza Casserole Deluxe
Nothing short of a genius creation, this overflowing casserole is like throwing two everything pizzas on the table, only better. The melty, cheesy, topping-packed dish will win over adults and kids alike.
Mac and Cheese with Ham
Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham
Set any supper or potluck up for success with this mouthwateringly smoky recipe full of a creamy smoked Gouda and Cheddar sauce, corkscrew pasta, and chopped smoked ham. We're thanking the heavens that we can make it in a 13x9 dish—because everyone deserves a hearty helping of this crowd-pleasing casserole.
Italian Casserole
Recipe: Italian Casserole
Italian sausage, creamy ricotta cheese, and hearty spinach are what help make this vintage recipe one of our favorite throw-together casseroles of all time. As long as you have this on hand, no busy weeknight or chaotic holiday will hold you back.
New Turkey Tetrazzini
Recipe: New Turkey Tetrazzini
There have been too many nights to count made just a little easier and more comforting with this classic casserole. This freshened-up version of a family favorite dinner uses loads of spinach, mushrooms, and buttery garlic-and-herb cheese.
Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese
Nothing like giving your basic macaroni and cheese a little makeover. Buttery panko breadcrumbs seasoned with sage, thyme, and rosemary are the secret to this next-level mac and cheese.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole
Let your childhood classic come back with a modern vengeance. Take an old-school classic up a notch with this pasta bake version that showcases the sweet-savory blend of sauce and ground beef everyone loves.
Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Having this unbaked pasta dish in your freezer will never fail to save you in a pinch. This classic lasagna recipe is about as dependable as it gets and pulls together in no time.
New Tuna Casserole
Recipe: New Tuna Casserole
Sometimes all you need to refresh your weeknight lineup is an update on a tried-and-true classic. This fresh take on tuna casserole hits all of the creamy, cheesy, and crunchy notes you could wish for.
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
We love enjoying this fresh and creamy dish for hearty weekend brunches and busy weeknight dinners alike. This pasta bake is a perfect variation for spring, incorporating baby sweet peas, savory ham, and Swiss and Parmesan cheeses.
Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
When you let two quintessential Italian dishes intertwine, the epic result is this cozy pasta dish full of cheeses, sausage, pepperoni, and a tomato-and-basil sauce.
Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
Recipe: Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
This lasagna recipe makes a great case for skipping the ground beef and tomato sauce. Get ready to delight in the creamy finish, with four cheeses melting into the dish with rich Alfredo sauce, sautéed onions, sliced mushrooms, chopped spinach, and chicken.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Sausage
The secret is in the sauce with this dish—literally. A spicy tomato sauce with Italian sausage kicks up the flavor plenty, so you only need to add the pasta and cheese! It's simple and hearty, begging only for some crusty bread to sop up that sauce.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
We've yet to find a more deliciously creamy and melty macaroni and cheese rendition than this. What makes it a game-changer? Cubes of Cheddar cheese melt as the pasta bakes, creating pockets of gooey goodness in every bite.