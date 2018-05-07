Nothing satisfies a crowd of hungry folks quite as swiftly and thoroughly as a cheesy, creamy pasta casserole. There’s just something about an old-school tetrazzini or classic poppyseed that makes suppertime feel easy and breezy. Whether whipping up a busy weeknight dinner or stocking your freezer for the holidays, these pasta casserole recipes are the melty masterpieces you really want to have in your arsenal when mealtime emergencies strike. And the fact that these pasta bakes fit heartily into your 9x13 casserole dish? That’s just the extra cheese sprinkled on top of the lasagna. From the amazing Greek Baked Ziti to the fresh Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake, these casseroles are ready to take on dinnertime.