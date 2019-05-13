Our Best Crowd-Pleasing Pasta Recipes

By Southern Living
Updated February 16, 2021
Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

When we're planning a dinner that we want every member of the family to enjoy, pasta dishes always come to mind. Plus, we're sure you probably have at least one box of pasta on hand in your pantry at all times. Whipping up delicious pasta suppers in the kitchen and then dining with family and friends is the recipe for a perfect evening. We've rounded up our favorite pasta recipes that are as crowd-pleasing as can be. So serve up one of our favorite pasta recipes for your family whenever you need to get a delicious dinner on the table. From flavor to ease of preparation to pleasing a crowd, these pastas deliver. You certainly won’t be disappointed.

Start Slideshow

1 of 46

Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake

Ready in just 35 minutes, this comforting pasta dish is a great way to sneak in some veggies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 46

Shrimp Alfredo

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Shrimp Alfredo

Add some seafood to your weeknight dinner with this incredibly simple shrimp Alfredo recipe. It’s delectable and perfect for a spring supper.

3 of 46

Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

Although this recipe calls for rigatoni, you can use whatever type of pasta you have on hand. 

Advertisement

4 of 46

Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Smoked pork and barbecue sauce offer a different but delicious way to serve pasta for dinner. 

5 of 46

Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes

Marinating fresh tomatoes in a vinaigrette mixture helps them become tender and release their juices making them ideal to pair with penne pasta. 

6 of 46

Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs

You can cook every component for a classic spaghetti and meatball dinner in just one pot thanks to your multi-cooker. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 46

Baked Ziti with Chicken

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Chicken

Instead of ground beef, this new version of classic baked ziti calls for store-bought rotisserie chicken.

8 of 46

Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

A quick broil just before removing your skillet from the oven will give you a bubbly, golden-brown finish. 

9 of 46

One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

This recipe uses Cajun seasoning, fresh garlic, and Parmesan cheese to deliver plenty of flavor in just one pot. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 46

Instant Pot Chili Mac

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Instant Pot Chili Mac

Combine mac and cheese with chili for a comforting dinner that will remind you of the boxed version you may have had as a child but, this time, whipped up from scratch. 

11 of 46

Cacio e Pepe

Credit: Heidi's Bridge

Recipe: Cacio e Pepe

You'll need just four ingredients for this simple, classic recipe. 

12 of 46

Meatball Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake

While they may not be the usual ingredients, orange juice and fennel add a bright flavor to this pasta bake. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 46

Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Convenience items like pre-peeled shrimp, frozen peas, and store-bought pesto help this filling pasta dish come together in under 30 minutes. 

14 of 46

Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

From the stove to the oven to the table, you can cook and serve this pasta dish all in one skillet. 

15 of 46

Mushroom Stroganoff

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Mushroom Stroganoff

Ready in just 20 minutes, mushrooms add heartiness to this meatless dish. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 46

Cavatappi Pasta with Beans and Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cavatappi Pasta with Beans and Bacon

Green and yellow wax beans add a fresh pop of color to this pasta dish. 

17 of 46

Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

Cooking pasta on a sheet pan gives it a crisp, golden finish. 

18 of 46

Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore

Your cast-iron skillet will give pork the perfect sear. We recommend chops that are about one-inch thick for the best results. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 46

Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Serve this crab pasta recipe with the remaining wine and French bread to make weeknight dinner feel special in just 45 minutes. 
 

20 of 46

Corn-and-Bacon Fettuccine

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Corn-and-Bacon Fettuccine

Fresh corn instead of frozen is the best choice for this fettuccine recipe because the extra liquid from the cobs adds flavor and thickness. 

21 of 46

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

A blend of three cheeses and a bacon topping will make this recipe your new go-to for macaroni and cheese. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 46

Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage

Sweet peppers take center stage in this lively pasta dish. Orecchiette pasta, hot Italian sausage, and baby bell peppers create a dish you won’t soon forget.

23 of 46

Spaghetti with Pecan Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Spaghetti with Pecan Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs

This dish is full of flavor, and the garlicky breadcrumbs make it a real winner. Just picture feasting on this dish under a lavender, late-afternoon sky.

24 of 46

Shrimp Boil Pasta

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay. E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Shrimp Boil Pasta

Craving a shrimp boil? If you can’t make it to the nearest body of water, channel the coast with this bright pasta recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 46

Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

This hearty dish takes gnocchi to delicious new heights. The pillowy dumplings are studded with bright, bursting peas, making a spring dish to savor.

26 of 46

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Deploy your favorite spring and summer veggies in this family-favorite baked ziti recipe.

27 of 46

Cacio e Pepe with Sauteed Shrimp

Credit: Greg Dupree; prop styling: Claire Spollen; food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cacio e Pepe with Sauteed Shrimp

Make sure to reserve 1 1/2 cups of pasta water after cooking to add later in the recipe. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 46

Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta

Reinvent cabbage with this vibrant, flavorful pasta. Serve it to a crowd—it’s practically gourmet. (And the best part? One skillet, one pot, 25 minutes, and you’re done!)

29 of 46

Penne with Mushrooms, Corn, and Thyme

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Penne with Mushrooms, Corn, and Thyme

Add fresh corn to this mushroom-adorned penne for a bright main dish. Easy to scoop and even easier to eat, guests will seek seconds of this dish.

30 of 46

Tomato Carbonara

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tomato Carbonara

Add some Italian flavor to your dinner table with this classic carbonara recipe. It’s cheery and bright, with plenty of tomatoes and fragrant herbs—chives, parsley, and garlic, anyone?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 46

Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Both kids and adults will love this pasta bake. It’s so good, they’ll never even realize how much kale they’re eating.

32 of 46