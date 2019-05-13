Our Best Crowd-Pleasing Pasta Recipes
When we're planning a dinner that we want every member of the family to enjoy, pasta dishes always come to mind. Plus, we're sure you probably have at least one box of pasta on hand in your pantry at all times. Whipping up delicious pasta suppers in the kitchen and then dining with family and friends is the recipe for a perfect evening. We've rounded up our favorite pasta recipes that are as crowd-pleasing as can be. So serve up one of our favorite pasta recipes for your family whenever you need to get a delicious dinner on the table. From flavor to ease of preparation to pleasing a crowd, these pastas deliver. You certainly won’t be disappointed.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake
Ready in just 35 minutes, this comforting pasta dish is a great way to sneak in some veggies.
Shrimp Alfredo
Add some seafood to your weeknight dinner with this incredibly simple shrimp Alfredo recipe. It’s delectable and perfect for a spring supper.
Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta
Although this recipe calls for rigatoni, you can use whatever type of pasta you have on hand.
Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells
Smoked pork and barbecue sauce offer a different but delicious way to serve pasta for dinner.
Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes
Marinating fresh tomatoes in a vinaigrette mixture helps them become tender and release their juices making them ideal to pair with penne pasta.
Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs
You can cook every component for a classic spaghetti and meatball dinner in just one pot thanks to your multi-cooker.
Baked Ziti with Chicken
Instead of ground beef, this new version of classic baked ziti calls for store-bought rotisserie chicken.
Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms
A quick broil just before removing your skillet from the oven will give you a bubbly, golden-brown finish.
One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
This recipe uses Cajun seasoning, fresh garlic, and Parmesan cheese to deliver plenty of flavor in just one pot.
Instant Pot Chili Mac
Combine mac and cheese with chili for a comforting dinner that will remind you of the boxed version you may have had as a child but, this time, whipped up from scratch.
Cacio e Pepe
You'll need just four ingredients for this simple, classic recipe.
Meatball Pasta Bake
While they may not be the usual ingredients, orange juice and fennel add a bright flavor to this pasta bake.
Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
Convenience items like pre-peeled shrimp, frozen peas, and store-bought pesto help this filling pasta dish come together in under 30 minutes.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
From the stove to the oven to the table, you can cook and serve this pasta dish all in one skillet.
Mushroom Stroganoff
Ready in just 20 minutes, mushrooms add heartiness to this meatless dish.
Cavatappi Pasta with Beans and Bacon
Green and yellow wax beans add a fresh pop of color to this pasta dish.
Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
Cooking pasta on a sheet pan gives it a crisp, golden finish.
Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore
Your cast-iron skillet will give pork the perfect sear. We recommend chops that are about one-inch thick for the best results.
Crab-and-Bacon Linguine
Serve this crab pasta recipe with the remaining wine and French bread to make weeknight dinner feel special in just 45 minutes.
Corn-and-Bacon Fettuccine
Fresh corn instead of frozen is the best choice for this fettuccine recipe because the extra liquid from the cobs adds flavor and thickness.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
A blend of three cheeses and a bacon topping will make this recipe your new go-to for macaroni and cheese.
Sweet Pepper Pasta with Sausage
Sweet peppers take center stage in this lively pasta dish. Orecchiette pasta, hot Italian sausage, and baby bell peppers create a dish you won’t soon forget.
Spaghetti with Pecan Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs
This dish is full of flavor, and the garlicky breadcrumbs make it a real winner. Just picture feasting on this dish under a lavender, late-afternoon sky.
Shrimp Boil Pasta
Craving a shrimp boil? If you can’t make it to the nearest body of water, channel the coast with this bright pasta recipe.
Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas
This hearty dish takes gnocchi to delicious new heights. The pillowy dumplings are studded with bright, bursting peas, making a spring dish to savor.
Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Deploy your favorite spring and summer veggies in this family-favorite baked ziti recipe.
Cacio e Pepe with Sauteed Shrimp
Make sure to reserve 1 1/2 cups of pasta water after cooking to add later in the recipe.
Cabbage, Mushroom, and Bacon Pasta
Reinvent cabbage with this vibrant, flavorful pasta. Serve it to a crowd—it’s practically gourmet. (And the best part? One skillet, one pot, 25 minutes, and you’re done!)
Penne with Mushrooms, Corn, and Thyme
Add fresh corn to this mushroom-adorned penne for a bright main dish. Easy to scoop and even easier to eat, guests will seek seconds of this dish.
Tomato Carbonara
Add some Italian flavor to your dinner table with this classic carbonara recipe. It’s cheery and bright, with plenty of tomatoes and fragrant herbs—chives, parsley, and garlic, anyone?
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Both kids and adults will love this pasta bake. It’s so good, they’ll never even realize how much kale they’re eating.