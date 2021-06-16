17 Creamy Pasta Recipes for Easy Weeknight Dinners
A box of pasta is a pantry staple. Pasta can become the ultimate comfort food dish for a quick weeknight dinner, or it can be a meal that transports you to the Italian seaside. With the right sauce and your favorite protein and veggies, creamy pasta recipes never disappoint. Whether you're craving a meal with chicken, shrimp, or even some spinach, pasta is there to support. We've gathered our favorite creamy pasta recipes for you to easily find a go-to dinner. Don't worry, there's a wide variety of options here from a Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta to a Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake. Try the Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce for a light yet filling dinner. Craving a classic pasta dish? Check out the Meatball Pasta Bake. So go ahead, set some water to boil, look through this roundup, and let your creamy pasta dreams come true.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake
Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake
What could be more comforting and easier to make than this Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake? The best part: This dish is ready in just 35 minutes.
Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta
Recipe: Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta
This recipe had us at buttermilk. Creamy, nutritious, and filling, this pasta is sure to become one of your go-to recipes.
Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells
Recipe: Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells
Your favorite barbecue sandwich in pasta form. Make it the weekend before and pop it in the oven to reheat for an easy meal-prepped dinner.
Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
Pasta doesn't always have to weigh you down in order to be filling. This recipe with spinach, tomato, and bacon has all the flavor without the need for a post-dinner nap.
Meatball Pasta Bake
Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake
A classic recipe with a citrusy twist. Orange juice and fennel lighten up Mama's traditional meatballs for a dish that you can enjoy all-year long.
Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables
Recipe: Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables
This pasta will make you feel like you're on the coast of Italy with rich salmon and fresh asparagus and peas.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Recipe: Cajun Chicken Pasta
Switch up your classic chicken pasta dish by adding Cajun seasoning to it. Red and green bell peppers add vibrant notes for a creamy and flavor-packed dinner.
Tuscan Pasta with Tomato-Basil Cream
Recipe: Tuscan Pasta with Tomato-Basil Cream
You probably have all the ingredients for this dish already in your kitchen. Refrigerated ravioli, jarred Alfredo sauce, white wine, tomatoes, and basil meld together for a restaurant-worthy dinner.
Chicken 'n' Spinach Pasta Bake
Recipe: Chicken 'n' Spinach Pasta Bake
Simple ingredients turn into the best recipes. We love this pairing of chicken and spinach in a creamy casserole.
Three-Cheese Pasta Bake
Recipe: Three-Cheese Pasta Bake
Think Mama's mac-and-cheese dish but better. With ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella this pasta bake is for cheese-loving kids and adults alike.
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
Watch: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
For a pasta dish that tastes like summer, look no further than this Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce recipe. Ripe cherry tomatoes burst with flavor when combined with fresh shrimp.
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake (Julia's Pasta Bake)
Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake (Julia's Pasta Bake)
You'll want to take this pasta bake to your next potluck. We promise you'll be leaving with an empty casserole dish.
Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
Creamy pasta doesn't come much easier. Ready in just 15 minutes, this dish is asking to be served with your favorite glass of wine.
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Trick your kids into eating - and enjoying - their greens with this cheesy pasta bake.
Chicken Caprese Pasta
Recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta
Enjoy this fresh Chicken Caprese Pasta al-fresco. Crunched for time? You can always switch out the homemade pesto with a jar from the store.
Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
Make this Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne at the beginning of the week and pack up the leftovers for a ready-made lunch later.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Nothing beats a classic pasta dish - especially when it takes less than an hour to make! Cheese, chicken, and pasta are sure to satisfy your comfort food cravings.