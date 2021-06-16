17 Creamy Pasta Recipes for Easy Weeknight Dinners

By Southern Living Editors
Updated June 16, 2021
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

A box of pasta is a pantry staple. Pasta can become the ultimate comfort food dish for a quick weeknight dinner, or it can be a meal that transports you to the Italian seaside. With the right sauce and your favorite protein and veggies, creamy pasta recipes never disappoint. Whether you're craving a meal with chicken, shrimp, or even some spinach, pasta is there to support. We've gathered our favorite creamy pasta recipes for you to easily find a go-to dinner. Don't worry, there's a wide variety of options here from a Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta to a Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake. Try the Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce for a light yet filling dinner. Craving a classic pasta dish? Check out the Meatball Pasta Bake. So go ahead, set some water to boil, look through this roundup, and let your creamy pasta dreams come true.

Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake

What could be more comforting and easier to make than this Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake? The best part: This dish is ready in just 35 minutes.

Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta

This recipe had us at buttermilk. Creamy, nutritious, and filling, this pasta is sure to become one of your go-to recipes.

Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Your favorite barbecue sandwich in pasta form. Make it the weekend before and pop it in the oven to reheat for an easy meal-prepped dinner.

Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

Pasta doesn't always have to weigh you down in order to be filling. This recipe with spinach, tomato, and bacon has all the flavor without the need for a post-dinner nap.

Meatball Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake

A classic recipe with a citrusy twist. Orange juice and fennel lighten up Mama's traditional meatballs for a dish that you can enjoy all-year long.

Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

This pasta will make you feel like you're on the coast of Italy with rich salmon and fresh asparagus and peas.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Cajun Chicken Pasta

Switch up your classic chicken pasta dish by adding Cajun seasoning to it. Red and green bell peppers add vibrant notes for a creamy and flavor-packed dinner. 

Tuscan Pasta with Tomato-Basil Cream

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Tuscan Pasta with Tomato-Basil Cream

You probably have all the ingredients for this dish already in your kitchen. Refrigerated ravioli, jarred Alfredo sauce, white wine, tomatoes, and basil meld together for a restaurant-worthy dinner.

Chicken 'n' Spinach Pasta Bake

Credit: Photo Ralph Anderson / Styling Lisa Powell Bailey / Food Styling Pam Lolley

Recipe: Chicken 'n' Spinach Pasta Bake

Simple ingredients turn into the best recipes. We love this pairing of chicken and spinach in a creamy casserole.

Three-Cheese Pasta Bake

Recipe: Three-Cheese Pasta Bake

Think Mama's mac-and-cheese dish but better. With ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella this pasta bake is for cheese-loving kids and adults alike.

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Watch: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

For a pasta dish that tastes like summer, look no further than this Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce recipe. Ripe cherry tomatoes burst with flavor when combined with fresh shrimp.

Creamy Spring Pasta Bake (Julia's Pasta Bake)

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake (Julia's Pasta Bake)

You'll want to take this pasta bake to your next potluck. We promise you'll be leaving with an empty casserole dish.

Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Creamy pasta doesn't come much easier. Ready in just 15 minutes, this dish is asking to be served with your favorite glass of wine.

Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Trick your kids into eating - and enjoying - their greens with this cheesy pasta bake.

Chicken Caprese Pasta

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta

Enjoy this fresh Chicken Caprese Pasta al-fresco. Crunched for time? You can always switch out the homemade pesto with a jar from the store.

Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Make this Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne at the beginning of the week and pack up the leftovers for a ready-made lunch later.

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Nothing beats a classic pasta dish - especially when it takes less than an hour to make! Cheese, chicken, and pasta are sure to satisfy your comfort food cravings.

