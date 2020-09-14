Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms

If you are ever in a rush and need the makings of quick, satisfying meal, pick up a package of refrigerated tortellini from your grocery store. You can cook it up and add a convenient jarred sauce, make your own alfredo sauce, or drizzle the pasta with olive oil and spices, and top with cherry tomatoes. You get the picture - tortellini to the rescue. For this super-fast variation of tortellini alfredo (dinner in under 25 minutes? Done!) we start this skillet supper by cooking down a package of cremini mushrooms. Let the mushrooms cook all the way to allow excess moisture to evaporate. For a rich, thick sauce, use a mixture of heavy cream and whole milk for added richness. While pre-shredded parmesan cheese is very convenient, for best results shred your own. Pre-shredded cheese is often coated with preservatives to prevent clumping, which also keeps it from thoroughly melting. After a quick crisp under the broiler, you are ready to serve this baked tortellini alfredo right from the skillet.

By Lisa Cericola
By Patricia S York
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to broil with rack 8 inches from heat. Melt butter in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet over medium. Add mushrooms in even layer, and cook, undisturbed, 4 minutes. Stir and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Stir in garlic. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Stir in cream and milk; bring to a simmer over medium, stirring occasionally. Cook, stirring often, until slightly thickened, about 8 minutes. Stir in salt, pepper, nutmeg, and 1 ¾ cups of the Parmesan until smooth.

  • Stir in cooked tortellini until coated. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup Parmesan. Broil in preheated oven until sauce is bubbly and cheese is light golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.

