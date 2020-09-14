Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce
Baked pasta dishes are definitely on point for comforting meals in the cooler fall months but, on busy weeknights, we don’t always have the time to pull it off. Refrigerated pastas can come in handy and cut the prep and cook time, meaning you can get a hearty, hot meal on the table in less than 30 minutes. Fresh refrigerated linguine has a shorter cook time than dry pasta and it cooks directly with the sauce. Don’t worry about the large amount of liquid in the pan. As the pasta cooks, starch will be drawn out to thicken the sauce. Make a sauce using diced tomatoes, water, cream, and seasonings, then add pasta and cheese. Broil in the oven, top with seasoned cherry tomatoes, and supper is ready. This baked linguine recipe cooks in one oven-proof skillet, making clean up a breeze. When you're looking for a simple meal-in-one, pull out a skillet. Most skillet suppers go from stovetop to oven to table, making a great choice for weeknight dinners or casual, family-style entertaining.