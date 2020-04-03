Here's What Goes on the Passover Seder Plate and Why

Image zoom Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

On Passover, families gather around the table to retell the story of the Jewish people's escape from Pharaoh's rule. Items on the Seder plate bring their journey to freedom to life. Passover is the one major Jewish holiday where the service is conducted at home and not in a synagogue. The Seder plate serves as sort of an interactive guide for that service.

Roasted Egg (Beitzah)

An egg is a symbol of an ancient sacrifice made at the Holy Temple. One egg is on the Seder plate but then hard-cooked eggs are usually eaten before the meal.

Parsley (Karpas)

This represents the hard work Jewish people endured under the Egyptian Pharaoh's rule.

Salt Water

The parsley is dipped into salt water and eaten in remembrance of tears shed.

Bitter Herbs (Maror)

Horseradish, paired with matzah, signifies the bitterness of slavery.

Roasted Shank Bone (Zeroah)

A lamb (or chicken) bone represents the lamb sacrificed the night before the Jewish people made their journey out of Egypt.

Charoset

This sweet mix of apples, nuts, wine, and spices is a reminder of the mortar and bricks Jews were forced to make.