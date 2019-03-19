15 Recipes to Master for Passover
Matzo Ball Soup
Recipe: Matzo Ball Soup
A holiday tradition that never gets old, matzo ball soup is a Seder must. Our trick? Always make more than you need so you can sip on leftover soup during the full Passover week.
Matzo Ball in Bowl
Recipe: Matzo Balls
Everyone has a personal take on the “back of the box” matzo ball recipe, but this truly homemade version is our favorite.
Charoset
Recipe: Charoset
This classic, chunky Charoset recipe will rival your mother’s.
Sweet Vegetable Kugel
Recipe: Sweet Vegetable Kugel
It’s not a Jewish gathering without a kugel, and this Passover-friendly carrot and sweet potato kugel definitely delivers.
Matzo Meal Crunchy Fried Green Tomatoes
Recipe: Matzo Meal Crunchy Fried Green Tomatoes
Kosher for Passover friend green tomatoes? It’s a matzo meal miracle!
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
As colorful as they are delicious, the naturally sweet and earthy flavor of these honey-glazed carrots will complement any Passover main dish.
Roasted Garlic Duchess Potatoes
Recipe: Roasted Garlic Duchess Potatoes
Impress your Seder guests with potatoes as pretty to present as they are delicious. Don’t let the beautiful display deter you. We promise they're easier to prepare than they appear.
Lemon Roasted Asparagus
Recipe: Lemon Roasted Asparagus
Fresh and in season just in time for Seder, asparagus is a favorite Passover side dish. With a few simple ingredients, like garlic, lemon and olive oil, this dish is full of flavor.
Matzo Meal Mini Salmon Croquettes
Recipe: Matzo Meal Mini Salmon Croquettes
These salmon croquettes use matzo meal instead of breadcrumbs to create crispy, fried treat.
BBQ Brisket
Recipe: BBQ Brisket
Though it may not be just like Bubby’s, this BBQ brisket will definitely be a slow cooker crowd pleaser.
Sheet Pan Flank Steak
Recipe: Sheet Pan Flank Steak
Pair marinated flank steak with potatoes and healthy greens in one pan, and you’ve got a Pesach dinner that’s as easy to make as it is to clean up.
Garlic-Herb Roasted Chicken
Recipe: Garlic-Herb Roasted Chicken
Add moistness and flavor with a colorful rack of celery ribs and carrots. For an even more enhanced taste, you can also tuck in a few spring of fresh herbs and apple slices.
BBQ Rub Roasted Chicken
Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chicken
You won’t run out of Passover dinner options with a dish like this. An easy BBQ chicken recipe that makes this much food will definitely leave you with leftovers.
Salted Chocolate Matzo Madness Toffee
Recipe: Salted Chocolate Matzo Madness Toffee
A favorite year-round, this crispy Passover treat is the perfect blend of salty and sweet.
Brownies for Passover
Recipe: Brownies for Passover
A post-meal Passover favorite, these matzo meal creations are deliciously different than your everyday brownie.