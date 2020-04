15 Recipes to Master for Passover

Pass the charoset, y’all.Pull out your vacuum and clear out those cupboards . It’s that time again. Time to rid your home of every piece of bread and speck of crumbs in anticipation of a matzo-filled seven (or eight) days.For many of us, Passover Seder preparation involves digging in your family recipe box for Bubby’s brisket recipe, and, in the unleavened week that follows, Jewish homes across the South will consume more matzo pizzas than we can count.Though we love a Seder menu rich in tradition and we’re always up for a matzo pizza right out of the oven, why not try a fresh take on some of your classic Passover favorites this year? With a little pre-Passover planning, we promise avoiding chametz and eating more than just matzo for the week is easier than you think. Take a look at some of our Passover-friendly favorites.