15 Recipes to Master for Passover

By Southern Living Editors
Pass the charoset, y’all.Pull out your vacuum and clear out those cupboards. It’s that time again. Time to rid your home of every piece of bread and speck of crumbs in anticipation of a matzo-filled seven (or eight) days.For many of us, Passover Seder preparation involves digging in your family recipe box for Bubby’s brisket recipe, and, in the unleavened week that follows, Jewish homes across the South will consume more matzo pizzas than we can count.Though we love a Seder menu rich in tradition and we’re always up for a matzo pizza right out of the oven, why not try a fresh take on some of your classic Passover favorites this year? With a little pre-Passover planning, we promise avoiding chametz and eating more than just matzo for the week is easier than you think. Take a look at some of our Passover-friendly favorites.
Matzo Ball Soup

Recipe: Matzo Ball Soup

A holiday tradition that never gets old, matzo ball soup is a Seder must. Our trick? Always make more than you need so you can sip on leftover soup during the full Passover week.

Matzo Ball in Bowl

Recipe: Matzo Balls

Everyone has a personal take on the “back of the box” matzo ball recipe, but this truly homemade version is our favorite.

Charoset

Recipe: Charoset

This classic, chunky Charoset recipe will rival your mother’s.

Sweet Vegetable Kugel

Recipe: Sweet Vegetable Kugel

It’s not a Jewish gathering without a kugel, and this Passover-friendly carrot and sweet potato kugel definitely delivers.

Matzo Meal Crunchy Fried Green Tomatoes

Recipe: Matzo Meal Crunchy Fried Green Tomatoes

Kosher for Passover friend green tomatoes? It’s a matzo meal miracle!

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

As colorful as they are delicious, the naturally sweet and earthy flavor of these honey-glazed carrots will complement any Passover main dish.

Roasted Garlic Duchess Potatoes

Recipe: Roasted Garlic Duchess Potatoes

Impress your Seder guests with potatoes as pretty to present as they are delicious. Don’t let the beautiful display deter you. We promise they're easier to prepare than they appear.

Lemon Roasted Asparagus

Recipe: Lemon Roasted Asparagus

Fresh and in season just in time for Seder, asparagus is a favorite Passover side dish. With a few simple ingredients, like garlic, lemon and olive oil, this dish is full of flavor.

Matzo Meal Mini Salmon Croquettes

Recipe: Matzo Meal Mini Salmon Croquettes

These salmon croquettes use matzo meal instead of breadcrumbs to create crispy, fried treat.

BBQ Brisket

Recipe: BBQ Brisket

Though it may not be just like Bubby’s, this BBQ brisket will definitely be a slow cooker crowd pleaser.

Sheet Pan Flank Steak

Recipe: Sheet Pan Flank Steak

Pair marinated flank steak with potatoes and healthy greens in one pan, and you’ve got a Pesach dinner that’s as easy to make as it is to clean up.

Garlic-Herb Roasted Chicken

Recipe: Garlic-Herb Roasted Chicken

Add moistness and flavor with a colorful rack of celery ribs and carrots. For an even more enhanced taste, you can also tuck in a few spring of fresh herbs and apple slices.

BBQ Rub Roasted Chicken

Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chicken

You won’t run out of Passover dinner options with a dish like this. An easy BBQ chicken recipe that makes this much food will definitely leave you with leftovers.

Salted Chocolate Matzo Madness Toffee

Recipe: Salted Chocolate Matzo Madness Toffee

A favorite year-round, this crispy Passover treat is the perfect blend of salty and sweet.

Brownies for Passover

Recipe: Brownies for Passover

A post-meal Passover favorite, these matzo meal creations are deliciously different than your everyday brownie.

