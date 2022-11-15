Paige Drummond Pens Thoughtful Tribute To Her Late Grandfather

Ree Drummond’s daughter Paige has always had a way with words. So it was no surprise that when her grandfather, Charles "Chuck" Drummond, died in his sleep at the age of 79 earlier this month, that she would pay a truly touching tribute to him.

“There’s not much that I can’t say about PaPa,”Paige wrote in a caption to a photo series shared on social media. “When it comes to grandpas I don’t think it could get any better than him. Celebrating him this week reminded me just how loved he was, and how well he loved the people around him.”

Paige grew up on the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and her PaPa knows how hard it can be, but he found a way to make even the toughest days a little sweeter. “About a month ago I was sitting with him in his kitchen and he said to me: ‘If you’re ever out working on the ranch on a hot summer day, and you feel a cool breeze passing by, just know that it’s me… and then get back to work.’”

“So I think that’s how I’ll always remember this treasure of a man. That, and maybe whenever I see a pack of Marlboro cigarettes,” she wrote. “I’ll miss you, PaPa. Happy trails”