Page’s Okra Grill Is The South's Best Locally-Owned Restaurant In South Carolina

When you ask Charleston residents about their favorite places to eat, Page’s Okra Grill comes up often. Although technically in the nearby suburb of Mount Pleasant, Page’s has cemented itself as a standout restaurant in a city full of destination-worthy dining. Once you visit, it’s easy to see why. The restaurant combines down-home charm with an irresistible menu of elevated but familiar Southern staples.

Many of the dishes were created by co-owner and chef Ashleigh Sbrochi, who dreamed up the menu with the help of her father, Tony Page. She also consulted the hundreds of cookbooks she has read over the years, including her copy of Charleston Receipts, before opening her spot in 2006.

Almost immediately, locals began buzzing about the food. “We’ve been super lucky to have this community,” says Chase Page, part of Page’s founding family. “We have people still eating with us today who were here when we started over 15 years ago.”

When the weather is balmy, Page’s expansive covered patio is the hottest spot in town. If you’re just visiting and have time for only one meal, weekend brunch is the way to go. It typically includes live music, so you’ll have something to tap your toes to. We suggest starting with Page’s Sampler Platter (fried spring rolls filled with barbecue and pimiento cheese, fried green tomatoes with roasted red pepper-and-peach jam, and a shrimp bacon-chipotle cheese dip). Follow that with Page’s Famous Chicken & Waffle (loaded with Cheddar cheese, sage sausage, roasted corn, and jalapeños) or Ashleigh’s Shrimp & Grits (the grits take shape as fried Cheddar cheese cakes and come topped in a smoked andouille sausage cream sauce).

As Page’s Okra Grill expands its fan base, the restaurant is finding even more opportunities to feed the community. After a two-year stint with a food truck in Summerville, they plan to open a brick-and-mortar location there this year. And if their Mount Pleasant outpost is any indication, there will be a whole new batch of regulars to keep the business thriving for many years to come.

pagesokragrill.com, 843-881-3333, 302 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464