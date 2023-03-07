Oysters Recalled In Three Southern States Due To Salmonella Outbreak

Here’s what you need to know.

Meghan Overdeep
Published on March 7, 2023
Bad news, y’all. The FDA has issued a recall of raw wild oysters due to possible salmonella contamination

The impacted oysters were harvested from FL-3012 in Cedar Key, Florida, between December 16, 2022, and February 24 and distributed to restaurants and retailers across three Southern states and possibly beyond. 

To date, there have been eight cases linked to this outbreak within Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued an emergency closure order for wild harvest oysters from harvest area FL-3012 On February 24.

According to the FDA, food contaminated with salmonella may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumption of contaminated food can cause salmonellosis, the most common symptoms of which are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after consumption. 

Most people recover without treatment, however, in rare circumstances, infection can produce more severe illness and require hospitalization. Older adults, infants, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of developing a severe illness and should seek medical attention if symptoms arise.

Packaged oysters include harvest area information on the packaging. The FDA is advising consumers to check packaging and safely dispose of all recalled wild harvest oysters. It’s important to properly sanitize any area that the food may have touched and to wash your hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning process. 

