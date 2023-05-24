This Clever Tool Is A Host’s Secret To Outdoor Entertaining—And It’s On Sale

Order it now and it’ll arrive before Memorial Day.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Published on May 24, 2023

OXO Good Grips Grilling Prep and Carry System
Photo:

Amazon

While hosting outdoors, preparing meats and vegetables on the grill is a summertime go to. Whether you’ve got only two mouths to feed or a guest list in the double digits, grilling usually means a lot of back and forth between the kitchen and the patio. Even if your barbecue is close by, the constant in and out is time you could spend grilling, wasted. Enter this clever gadget that allows you to pack everything up—including already-prepared meats, veggies, and marinades—and transport them to your grill in one trip. 

The Oxo Good Grips Grilling Prep and Carry System is grabbing the attention of TikTokers after one reviewer used the all-in-one container to carry her pre-seasoned veggies and steak down the stairs of her apartment and to the building courtyard in just one trip. It comes with six pieces—measuring 11.95 by 17.9 by 3.05 inches—including a cutting board that doubles as a lid, two lidded, modular trays, and the deep tray base. The modular trays nest inside the large tray for easy portability.

OXO Good Grips Grilling Prep and Carry System

Amazon

BUY IT: $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

The deep tray can be used to carry cooked food back inside as the modular trays can stack on top of the cutting board lid. It’s also perfect for seasoning and serving, too. The trays are dishwasher safe, color-coded, and come with lids for mess-free marinating. While the 20 percent off sale is live, it costs $32, and if you buy now, it will still arrive in time for Memorial Day.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “I use the two interior trays for marinating—meat in red, veggies in gray. The lids fit securely, and they can be stacked on one another in the refrigerator.” Another shopper said, “I love that you can marinate your meat in one container and put your vegetables in the other small container. Then they both fit back inside the large container to make it easy to carry.”

One reviewer who switches between using their smoker and griddle, said the system is a “must-have” for avid grillers, adding, “this can make my life so much easier with how everything nicely goes together to carry out marinated meat, ribs that are going onto the smoker, or burgers, buns, and cheese.” The reviewer also mentioned having “plenty of leftovers for lunch later in the week.”

Whether you’re whipping up a quick weekday dinner or hosting family and friends for a summer BBQ, the Oxo Good Grips Grilling Prep and Carry System helps you prep, carry, and serve all in one trip. Grab it in time for Memorial Day Weekend while it’s just $32.

