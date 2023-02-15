Scholarly Owl Moves Into Library At Georgia College

Perhaps looking for the works of Edgar Owl-len Poe?

By
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan is an award-winning journalist who has been covering breaking news, sports and culture for two decades. Her work has appeared on CNN, Reader's Digest, Atlanta Magazine and various other publications. She was raised in South Carolina, attended the University of Georgia and now resides in Atlanta.  
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023
Agnes Scott Owl
Photo:

Courtesy McCain Library, Agnes Scott College

All-nighters happen all the time in college libraries

But it was an owl-nighter that forced the closure of the McCain Library on the campus of Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, for a few days last week.  

The owl managed to get inside through a screen that covers the chimney on the outside, according to Liz Bagley, Director of Library Services at Agnes Scott.  

One of the library’s student assistants was sitting on the fireplace hearth when she looked over and saw the owl about a foot and a half away from her face.  

The surprising encounter “scared three years off her life,” Bagley said with a laugh.  

The owl, likely scared too, then flew up to the library’s reading room, which is about the size of a football field, and settled in the 60 feet tall cathedral pitched ceilings and refused to come down.  

The school called in a volunteer falconer who brought mice in hopes they could coax the bird into a humane trap for removal, but to no avail.  

Bagley said she was told the birds can last 10 days to two weeks without eating, so she assumes this particular owl “must’ve just had lunch” before he flew inside. The bird was not all interested in the mice and wouldn’t come down.   

One of the school’s administrators had previously witnessed a violent owl attack, so out of an abundance of caution, Bagley decided to close the library for everyone’s safety.  They reopened after a few days when they realized the students and the owl could peacefully coexist.  

The owl looked right at home in the library, which Bagley said is constantly being compared to Hogwarts, the school in Harry Potter.

“Everyone said this was Hedwig coming to visit,” Bagley said.  

By week’s end, a falconer returned and with the help of a bucket lift, a six foot pole and Bagley on the ground underneath the owl clapping to get it to fly, they finally managed to get the owl into a net and then safely outside.  

One of the falconers has been conducting these sorts of rescues since 2004 and said “this was the hardest job he’s ever had,” because of the architecture and the bird’s stubbornness, Bagley said.  

"It was quite an experience,” she added.

The owl was released outside the library right around lunchtime and flew to a nearby tree, where Bagley and the rest of the students at Agnes Scott hope it will do the rest of its all-nighters. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Berry College
The Most Beautiful College Campuses in the South
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
Lucy's Restaurant in Auburn, AL
How Auburn, Alabama, Is Creating a Winning Food Scene–Here's Why You Should Visit Now
Maison Studio WaterColor, FL Neutral Kitchen with Shiplap Wall Backsplash
90 Beautiful Kitchen Ideas To Help You Plan Your Dream Space
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Snow’s BBQ
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints 2019
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Virgin Hotels New Orleans
19 Retro Hotels in the South That Feel Like a Stylish Step Back in Time
Noodle souo
Your Guide to Atlanta's Buford Highway
Tootsie Tomanetz Snow’s BBQ Lexington, TX
The Most Influential Women in Southern Barbecue Now
Toomer's Drugs in Auburn, AL
The South's Best College Towns 2018
Magic Wheelchair
Virginia Middle Schoolers Spend 200 Hours On Halloween Costume For Little Girl In A Wheelchair
Turkey
How Would You Like To Cuddle Turkeys This Thanksgiving?
Megan Warfield
Pregnant Maryland Firefighter Goes Into Labor After Car Crash, Helps Another Victim Before Giving Birth
The National Memorial for Peace and Justice
The New National Memorial You Must See In Montgomery, Alabama
Shelby County Humane
"Please Adopt Or Foster!": Over-Capacity Alabama Animal Shelter Forced To Put Dogs Outside