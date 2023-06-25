Home Score Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals For Every Room—Up To 60% Off Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day Even Begins Bedroom, kitchen, office, and living room furniture start at just $31. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon In need of some new furniture? We've got you covered with tons of Amazon deals for every room of your house before Prime Day even begins. We shopped Amazon's hidden outlet section to select some of the best pieces you can buy—starting at just $31. Below you'll find discounts up to 60 percent off on bedroom, living room, home office, and kitchen furniture. Snag a new queen mattress for $199 and a whole platform bed frame for only $121. This coffee table is an amazing deal for your living room because it’s easy to style and blend with most furniture designs—and you can purchase it right now for 46 percent off. Keep reading to see more of our home picks to shop before Prime Day. Best Early Prime Day Bedroom Furniture Outlet Deals Amazon Score up to 60 percent off bedroom furniture, including mattresses, bed frames, nightstands, and dressers. One great find is this Linenspa hybrid mattress that more than 200 people purchased in the past week—and reviewers have awarded it nearly 98,000 five-star ratings. You can get a queen size right now for 20 percent off. Be sure to shop this Zinus upholstered bed frame that’s $151 off. It features durable steel frame and foam padding that can support up to 700 pounds, and it doesn’t require a box spring. You’ll also find this six-drawer dresser for $120 off, and USB-port nightstand with a 55 percent off discount. Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $249.99 (orig. $536.18) Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress, $198.93 (orig. $249.99) Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $219 (orig. $319) Wlive Tall Dresser with 10 Drawers, $85.99 (orig. $109.99) Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $99 (orig. $250) Winsome Henry Accent Table, $47.98 (orig. $59.99) Sonoma Six-Drawer Double Dresser, $174.99 (orig. $295) Casual Home Night Owl Nightstand with USB Ports, $52.39 (orig. $114.99) Winsome Claire Accent Table, $48.19 (orig. $75) Zinus Barbara Button-Tufted Upholstered Metal Headboard, starting at $92.72 (orig. $140.99) DHP Janford Upholstered Platform Bed, $120.90 (orig. $219.99) Best Early Prime Day Living Room Furniture Outlet Deals Amazon Spruce up your living room with deals on sofas, chairs, coffee tables, TV stands, and lamps. This media stand doubles as an electric fireplace for cozy nights watching movies on the couch. And it’s 54 percent off—that’s a massive discount of $270. Another affordable piece of furniture to check out is this cushiony armchair that’s at its lowest price in the past 30 days at 46 percent off. Don’t forget a lamp for your reading nook, like this dimmable one that’s $20 off with an on-page coupon. Shintenchi Convertible Sectional Sofa, $310.88 with coupon (orig. $369.99) Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Armchair, $151.35 (orig. $279) Olela Velvet Accent Chair, $198.54 with coupon (orig. $219.99) Rolanstar Lift Top Coffee Table, $161.99 (orig. $199.99) Vasagle Small Coffee Table Set, $71.27 with coupon (orig. $89.99) Furinno Modern Coffee Table, $30.96 (orig. $57.64) Walker Edison Rustic Wood and Glass Fireplace TV Stand, $229 (orig. $499) Walker Edison Ashbury TV Stand, $224 (orig. $385) Nintiue Dimmable Floor Lamp, starting at $39.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Furinno Turn-N-Tube Three-Tier Entertainment TV Stand, $32.24 (orig. $37.43) Addlon LED Floor Lamp, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Best Early Prime Day Home Office Furniture Outlet Deals Amazon Upgrade your old boring office chair with this chic option with white quilted padding and gold accents (it’s also available in black, brown, and gray with silver, black, and rose gold metal). The chair’s height can be adjusted, and it has built-in lumbar support to reduce back pain while sitting throughout the day. There are plenty of discounts on desks, lamps, filing cabinets, and bookshelves to round out your home office, too. This highly rated desk has an attached shelving unit to store books, notepads, and office supplies. Grab it while it’s 44 percent off. CubiCubi 40-Inch Computer Desk, $49.99 (orig. $74.99) Bestier Computer Desk with Storage Shelves, $89.99 (orig. $159.99) Furinno Econ Multipurpose Home Office Desk, starting at $40.95 (orig. $59.99) Flash Furniture Whitney Mid-Back Desk Chair, $159.99 (orig. $289) Addlon Floor Lamp with Shelves, $33.91 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Devaise Three-Drawer Slim Vertical File Cabinet, $119.99 (orig. $139.99) Flash Furniture Nicholas Mid-Back Mesh Swivel Chair, $158.55 (orig. $299.99) Devaise Mobile File Cabinet, $54.99 (orig. $69.99) Yitahome Five-Tier Bookshelf, $63.30 (orig. $89.99) Hoctieon Six-Tier Tree Bookshelf, $49.99 (orig. $69.99) Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Furniture Outlet Deals Amazon This six-piece dining set is currently on sale for $263 off. You can snag the set of four chairs, a bench, and a table all for $420. You’ll definitely want to take a look at this four-door sideboard that’s discounted 32 percent off, too. The 62-inch cabinet has two adjustable interior shelves to store kitchenware, and it comes in a beautiful birch wood shade that will lighten up your decor. Shop even more kitchen furniture, including dining chairs, buffet cabinets, and islands starting at $113 below. Signature Design by Ashley Coviar Six-Piece Dining Set, $419.59 (orig. $682.26) CangLong Mid-Century Kitchen Chairs, $168.83 (orig. $219) Colamy Upholstered Parsons Dining Chairs, $249.40 (orig. $289.99) AWQM Sideboard Buffet Cabinet, $139.99 (orig. $159.99) Signature Design by Ashley Skempton Cottage Dining Room Table Set, $649.99 (orig. $795.14) Walker Edison Alden Four-Door Sideboard, $429.99 (orig. $629.00) Casual Home Hardwood Top Kitchen Island, $112.73 (orig. $229.99) 