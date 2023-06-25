Score Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals For Every Room—Up To 60% Off Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day Even Begins

Bedroom, kitchen, office, and living room furniture start at just $31.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Outlet Furniture Tout
Photo:

Amazon

In need of some new furniture? We’ve got you covered with tons of Amazon deals for every room of your house before Prime Day even begins. We shopped Amazon’s hidden outlet section to select some of the best pieces you can buy—starting at just $31.

Below you’ll find discounts up to 60 percent off on bedroom, living room, home office, and kitchen furniture. Snag a new queen mattress for $199 and a whole platform bed frame for only $121. This coffee table is an amazing deal for your living room because it’s easy to style and blend with most furniture designs—and you can purchase it right now for 46 percent off. Keep reading to see more of our home picks to shop before Prime Day. 

Best Early Prime Day Bedroom Furniture Outlet Deals

Amazon Prime Day Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Amazon

Score up to 60 percent off bedroom furniture, including mattresses, bed frames, nightstands, and dressers. One great find is this Linenspa hybrid mattress that more than 200 people purchased in the past week—and reviewers have awarded it nearly 98,000 five-star ratings. You can get a queen size right now for 20 percent off. 

Be sure to shop this Zinus upholstered bed frame that’s $151 off. It features durable steel frame and foam padding that can support up to 700 pounds, and it doesn’t require a box spring. You’ll also find this six-drawer dresser for $120 off, and USB-port nightstand with a 55 percent off discount. 

Best Early Prime Day Living Room Furniture Outlet Deals

Amazon Prime Day Olela Velvet Accent Chair with Arms

Amazon

Spruce up your living room with deals on sofas, chairs, coffee tables, TV stands, and lamps. This media stand doubles as an electric fireplace for cozy nights watching movies on the couch. And it’s 54 percent off—that’s a massive discount of $270. Another affordable piece of furniture to check out is this cushiony armchair that’s at its lowest price in the past 30 days at 46 percent off. Don’t forget a lamp for your reading nook, like this dimmable one that’s $20 off with an on-page coupon. 

Best Early Prime Day Home Office Furniture Outlet Deals 

Amazon Prime Day Hoctieon 6 Tier Tree Bookshelf

Amazon

Upgrade your old boring office chair with this chic option with white quilted padding and gold accents (it’s also available in black, brown, and gray with silver, black, and rose gold metal). The chair’s height can be adjusted, and it has built-in lumbar support to reduce back pain while sitting throughout the day. 

There are plenty of discounts on desks, lamps, filing cabinets, and bookshelves to round out your home office, too. This highly rated desk has an attached shelving unit to store books, notepads, and office supplies. Grab it while it’s 44 percent off.

Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Furniture Outlet Deals

Amazon Prime Day COLAMY Upholstered Parsons Dining Chairs Set of 4

Amazon

This six-piece dining set is currently on sale for $263 off. You can snag the set of four chairs, a bench, and a table all for $420. You’ll definitely want to take a look at this four-door sideboard that’s discounted 32 percent off, too. The 62-inch cabinet has two adjustable interior shelves to store kitchenware, and it comes in a beautiful birch wood shade that will lighten up your decor. Shop even more kitchen furniture, including dining chairs, buffet cabinets, and islands starting at $113 below. 

