Wild Horse And Foal Rescued After Getting "Stuck" On Narrow Outer Banks Boardwalk

“It takes a village.”

Published on July 18, 2023
Wild horses boardwalk
Photo:

Corolla Wild Horse Fund

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) thanked local tour guides for coming to the rescue of a mare and her foal who found themselves in a bit of a pinch last week.

North Star and her foal, Donner, reportedly got stuck on a boardwalk Friday and couldn’t figure out how to escape. Luckily, drivers from Back Country Safari Tours, Wild Horse Adventure Tours, and Corolla Wild Horse Tours were nearby. 

“Never a dull moment! North Star and her foal Donner got themselves into a tight spot this evening when they walked onto a very narrow boardwalk and then couldn’t figure out how to get themselves off,” CWHF wrote alongside a video of the predicament on Facebook

 The drivers spotted the horses, contacted CWHF, and worked with them to get the horses moved safely back to the dunes. 

“It takes a village,” the caption concludes.

As it turns out, this isn’t the first time North Star has fallen victim to a tight space. She managed to get herself stuck on a boardwalk in 2020 as well.  

“Once they’re on it they basically feel fenced in because it’s narrow and they’re facing away from the only way back off,” herd manager Meg Puckett explained to McClatchy News. “These horses are really sensible and level headed, and normally don’t panic when they find themselves in a situation like that. A lot of the time they figure it out on their own, but every once in a while need a little help getting turned around, untangled, or unstuck.”

Fortunately, North Star and her foal were unscathed, though perhaps a little embarrassed, by the ordeal.

Puckett said it’s unclear how long they were stuck on the boardwalk, but it’s likely that not much time passed before help came.

“They weren’t stressed out or panicking,” she told McClatchy News. “I imagine they would have eventually figured it out on their own, but why risk it when it’s easy enough to just help them out a little.”

CWHF conducts annual training workshops for tour drivers, so, unlike the general public, they can assist in emergency situations such as these.  

Remember: It is illegal to approach and/or feed any of the wild horses that roam the Outer Banks. According to the Wild Horse Ordinance of Currituck County, feeding the wild horses or getting within 50 feet of them is punishable by law. Cruelty, enticing, harboring, luring, seizing, and failure to report injury are also illegal, among numerous other offenses. 

In this case, we’re so glad the right people were there at the right time. 

