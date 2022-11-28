The Popular Exercise Dress Has Become A Closet Staple–And It's On Sale Now

Every weekend, I put on a walking outfit, grab my belt bag and whatever I’m reading, and walk to my favorite local coffee shop. These Saturday outings have become part of my weekly ritual. One weekend, after enjoying a powdered-sugar-covered almond croissant, I heard someone yell “Hey you!” from out of the blue. I looked up and saw a young woman waving from her apartment window two stories above. She followed with: “I just love your dress! Where’d you get it?”

This was not the first or even second time that someone has asked me about my Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. Since I purchased it in 2019, I've been asked by roommates, friends, friends of friends, and strangers about this cute athletic dress. In fact, most people have ended up buying the dress in multiple colors and styles and raving about it. Basically, I consider myself a walking endorsement for this comfy dress.

Outdoor Voices

Buy It: $70 (orig. $100); outdoorvoices.com



I truly believe the OV Exercise Dress is flattering for every body type and the perfect thing to wear while you’re on the move. I love to throw on this light, breezy piece in the warmer months for pretty much everything, from running errands to meeting up with friends for lunch. In the cooler months, I'll layer with a sweater and wear it while I’m working from home. I have found that the possibilities of how to wear this dress are endless.

Thoughtfully designed, this dress also comes with spandex shorts, complete with pockets, making it great for most physical activity. The straps of the dress are adjustable, which is a huge win for someone short-waisted like me. Along with all of those perks, the dress continues to look good no matter how many times you wash and wear it. It’s practically indestructible.

If I haven’t sold you on the dress by now, I think the current sale might just do the trick. Outdoor Voices is having a sitewide sale where everything is 30% off from now through Monday, November 28. The dress is available in a variety of fun colors and sizes (from XXS to XXXL), and I promise you even when it’s not on sale, it’s worth every penny.

So, the next time you decide to take a walk, be the best dressed on the sidewalk with the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress.