The Popular Exercise Dress Has Become A Closet Staple–And It's On Sale Now

You, too, can be the best dressed on the sidewalk.

By
Mary Alice Russell
Photo of Mary Alice Russell
Mary Alice Russell

Mary Alice Russell is a Southern Living fellow who is starting her career in lifestyle journalism. Primarily focused on social media and digital production, Mary Alice is excited to hone her skills and dedicate her professional life to beautiful things, from homes to hearts.

A recent graduate of Washington and Lee University, Mary Alice majored in journalism and art history. At W&L, she was co-editor-in-chief of her school paper, The Ring-tum Phi, with her best friend and interned for The Welcome Home Podcast. Now based in Birmingham, Alabama, Mary Alice is a Virginia native who is proud to hail from the land of ham and peanuts.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Crop
Photo:

Outdoor Voices

Every weekend, I put on a walking outfit, grab my belt bag and whatever I’m reading, and walk to my favorite local coffee shop. These Saturday outings have become part of my weekly ritual. One weekend, after enjoying a powdered-sugar-covered almond croissant, I heard someone yell “Hey you!” from out of the blue. I looked up and saw a young woman waving from her apartment window two stories above. She followed with: “I just love your dress! Where’d you get it?”

This was not the first or even second time that someone has asked me about my Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. Since I purchased it in 2019, I've been asked by roommates, friends, friends of friends, and strangers about this cute athletic dress. In fact, most people have ended up buying the dress in multiple colors and styles and raving about it. Basically, I consider myself a walking endorsement for this comfy dress. 

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress in black

Outdoor Voices

Buy It: $70 (orig. $100); outdoorvoices.com

I truly believe the OV Exercise Dress is flattering for every body type and the perfect thing to wear while you’re on the move. I love to throw on this light, breezy piece in the warmer months for pretty much everything, from running errands to meeting up with friends for lunch. In the cooler months, I'll layer with a sweater and wear it while I’m working from home. I have found that the possibilities of how to wear this dress are endless. 

Thoughtfully designed, this dress also comes with spandex shorts, complete with pockets, making it great for most physical activity. The straps of the dress are adjustable, which is a huge win for someone short-waisted like me. Along with all of those perks, the dress continues to look good no matter how many times you wash and wear it. It’s practically indestructible.

If I haven’t sold you on the dress by now, I think the current sale might just do the trick. Outdoor Voices is having a sitewide sale where everything is 30% off from now through Monday, November 28. The dress is available in a variety of fun colors and sizes (from XXS to XXXL), and I promise you even when it’s not on sale, it’s worth every penny.

So, the next time you decide to take a walk, be the best dressed on the sidewalk with the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress.

