Shopping From Wreaths To Window Candles, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Outdoor Holiday Decor Get holiday-ready for a discount. The holiday season is coming quickly, and as the Halloween decor comes down, Christmas trees begin to go up. Whether you fall in the camp of no tree until after Thanksgiving or on the side of it's never too early to celebrate the season, scoring early deals on holiday decor is always welcome—even if it's going in storage for a bit before the appropriate time to decorate arrives. Even though Black Friday is still days away, that doesn't mean there aren't already tons of great holiday decor deals you can shop now. We’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday deals on outdoor holiday decor you’d likely be shopping anyway, so you might as well get them at a discount in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Whether it be Christmas lights, festive wreaths, or window candles, online stores like Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Walmart have tons of early markdowns on all sorts of cheery outdoor decor. Some of the best holiday decor allows you to set it up and forget about it until the New Year when it’s time to stow everything away again. The Twillery Co. Solar LED Window Candles come in a set of two at Wayfair and are currently on sale for 40 percent off. Perfect for low-maintenance decor, just set them on your windowsill—the sun will do the rest. Anything pre-lit will save time and effort: The Dolicer 8.86-Foot Pre-lit Christmas Garland comes decked out in lights, red bows, red berries, and pinecones, just find the perfect spot to hang the cheerful garland. We’ve gathered the best early Black Friday deals on outdoor holiday decor below. Keep reading to shop major discounts on holiday lights, wreaths, and yard decor for up to 40 percent off while the deals last. Amazon Best Early Black Friday Outdoor Light Deals Come holiday season, outdoor lights never fail to bring festive cheer. There are great early deals on lights to decorate your home. Whether you prefer a classic string of lights along the roofline, net lights to brighten up foliage, fun waterfall lights, or a mixture of all, online stores like Amazon have deals you won’t want to miss. A classic choice for rooflines or wrapping columns, the multi-color Prextex Christmas Lights are on sale at Amazon for 47 percent off. However, if spending hours stringing lights sounds like too much of a hassle, an easier way to light up your house is with a projector. The Xhaus Outdoor Snowflake Projector is on sale for just $27 at Amazon, and it’s a breeze to install. The projector produces a winter wonderland across your home, even if you live in a place that doesn’t snow. Sanjicha Two-Pack Extendable Meteor Shower Christmas Lights, $23.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Prextex Christmas Lights, $8.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com Knonew Outdoor Christmas Decorations Waterfall Lights, $25.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Waterglide Outdoor Christmas Net Lights, $24.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Knonew Outdoor Christmas Lights, $29.74 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Celebrations Platinum LED Warm White 32-Inch Light Burst Yard Decor, $22.99 (orig. $31.99); acehardware.com Xhaus Outdoor Snowflake Projector, $26.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Ace Best Early Black Friday Wreath Deals If going all out with lights and yard decor is too much of a hassle, a simple way to show holiday cheer is by sprucing up the front door. It doesn’t get much easier than putting up a wreath or door sign—all you have to do is hang it. There are already early Black Friday deals for holiday wreaths. For a simple wreath that can easily be customized for any holiday occasion, the Northlight PVC Unlit Deluxe Dorchester Full Pine Artificial Wreath made of plain faux pine is easily spruced up for any celebration. An even easier way to decorate your front porch is by adding a pre-lit wreath. The Celebrations Home 30-Inch D LED Pre-Lit Warm White Wreath from Ace Hardware brings a classic wintery touch with its snow-frosted pine needles and red cranberries, and best of all, it is on sale for $30 off. Celebrations Home 30-Inch LED Pre-Lit Warm White Wreath, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); acehardware.com National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath, $46.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath Tartan Plaid, $70.06 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Northlight PVC Unlit Deluxe Dorchester Full Pine Artificial Wreath, $31.85 (orig. $36); walmart.com Charlton Home Fresh Fir Greenery 25-Inch Wreath, $45.99 (orig. $56.99); wayfair.com Bed Bath & Beyond Best Early Black Friday Garland Deals For a timeless holiday setup, decorating with a garland spruces up your curb appeal with jolly greenery. If you’re looking for a simple green garland that can easily wrap a front porch, the Celebrate A Holiday 50-Foot Garland for Christmas Decorations at Walmart is great for wrapping multiple columns in greenery. Or if you’re looking for something with a twinkle, the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland is on sale at amazon for 13 percent off and combines lights with greenery—making for easy decoration. National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland, $34.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland, Frosted Berry, $62.47 (orig. $79.98); amazon.com National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland, Glittery Bristle Pine, $41.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com Celebrate A Holiday 50-Foot Non-Lit Garland, $22.97 (orig. $26.52); walmart.com Dolicer 8.86-Foot Pre-lit Christmas Garland, $38.68 (orig. $47.99); walmart.com Amazon Best Early Black Friday Window Candle Deals Window candles are a must-have during every holiday season. A welcome sight for any visitor, flickering candles harken back to centuries of holiday traditions. For Christmas candles, this 10-piece set is on sale at Amazon for 32 percent off. The Enchanted Spaces Flameless Ivory Window Candles come with a remote control and daily timer—meaning, no manually switching on or off of all of the candles is needed. The Zion Judaica Ltd LED Electric Hanukkah Menorah comes in four colors: blue, gold, silver, and white, and greets guests for the festivities. Find the Menorah on sale at Amazon for 46 percent off. Enchanted Spaces Flameless Ivory Window Candles, $61.55 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Zion Judaica Ltd LED Electric Hanukkah Menorah, $26.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com The Twillery Co. Solar LED Window Candle Set of Two, $23.99 (orig. $39.99); wayfair.com Boston Warehouse Allure Battery Operated with Timer Flameless Window Candles, $37.91 (orig. $46.44); amazon.com Xodus Innovations 11-Inch Electric Plug-In Flameless Window Candle, $14.28 (orig. $21.49); amazon.com Ace Best Early Black Friday Yard Decor Deals Going all out for the holidays can mean decking your lawn with lots of seasonal decorations. Transforming the yard into a winter wonderland is possible with a few outdoor holiday decor pieces—no snow is needed. Bringing the North Pole south, the Celebrations LED Warm White 36-Inch Snowman Yard Decor brings joy with a lit-up snowman. Christmas trees are typically found inside the home, but the Bee & Willow 5-Foot Classic Pre-Lit Porch Christmas Tree brings indoor coziness to your front porch with the pre-lit and pinecone-clad design. On sale at Bed Bath & Beyond for 30 percent off, the tree’s potted base makes for easy setup and tear down. Celebrations LED Warm White 36-Inch Snowman Yard Decor, $49.99 (orig. $69.99); acehardware.com National Tree Company Lit Artificial Christmas Decor Crystal Splendor Sleigh, $70.17 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com H for Happy 4-Foot Potted Porch Christmas Trees, $56 (orig. $80); bedbathandbeyond.com H for Happy 17.5-Inch LED Candy Cane Pathway Markers, $14 (orig. $20); bedbathandbeyond.com Bee & Willow 5-Foot Classic Pre-Lit Porch Christmas Tree, $87.50 (orig. $125); bedbathandbeyond.com