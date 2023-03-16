Alabama Native, Oscar Winner Dons Thrifted Tuxedo For Hollywood’s Biggest Night

When Alabama native Daniel Scheinert accepted three Oscars for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once Sunday night he did so donning a tuxedo not from a well-known designer like Ralph Lauren or Tom Ford.

Scheinert instead went with the lesser-known Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro, Alabama, for his Academy Award attire.

For more than 50 years, Unclaimed Baggage has purchased unclaimed luggage from airlines, trains or buses and resells or repurposes the items.

According to Daniel Scheinert’s mom Becky, Daniel purchased his Oscars tuxedo several years ago when his career started to pick up and he thought he might need something to wear to functions.

“He found that the suit fit him perfectly — Daniel is tall and thin, but it was a perfect match," Becky told WVTM.

Scheinert has been making a statement on red carpets for a while - wearing many notable choices like a camouflage hunting poncho that belonged to his grandfather to the Film Independent Spirit Awards and a thrifted Alabama Crimson Tide t-shirt at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019.

While Becky Scheinert couldn’t be more thrilled with her son’s success, “he and I will continue to arm-wrestle and argue about what he wears,” she told AL.com

As for Unclaimed Baggage - “We think that it’s incredible,” Jennifer Kritner, the store’s vice president of retail and company culture told the Washington Post.

To her knowledge, this is the only time an Oscar winner has worn something from Unclaimed Baggage, Kritner said.

“We’re so honored that we could be included in his big moment,” Kritner told the Washington Post.

“We’re so proud of Daniel and his Alabama roots and just so encouraged to see one of our very own succeed in such an incredible way.”