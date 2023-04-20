Score Up to 60% Off These Wine and Cocktail Glasses Just in Time for Summer Happy Hours

Summer nights are a-comin’ and although the sunset may be a little later, five o’clock seems to come a little earlier. Whether you’re camped out at the beach with a margarita, hosting a barbecue in the backyard with neighbors, or whipping up one of our latest cocktail recipes on a girls’ night, nothing elevates the experience quite like the perfect glassware for the occasion—so you’re not re-using the same stemware night after night. Spruce it up (or add to your collection) with these discounted picks up to 60 percent off, ranging from classic vino silhouettes to funky martini shapes. While you’re at it, we’ll take ours on the rocks, thanks.

On-Sale Glassware to Shop Ahead of Summer Happy Hours:

Amazon

Colovie Martini Glass Set of 6

We did mention margaritas. Put on that Jimmy Buffet and hit that add to cart button. Wouldn’t these colorful glasses just look gorgeous with salt clinging to the rim? Better yet, this dishwasher safe set is weighted for extra durability (so it doesn’t matter if the fingers are a little slippery after that refill, whoops!). Score the set of six while it’s 35 percent off.

BUY IT: $22.72 with coupon (orig. $34.95); amazon.com.

Amazon

Joyjolt White Wine Glasses

Lately, we’ve seen this sophisticated shape subtly appear in restaurants and happy hours across the country. Get your own hands (and lips) on this gorgeous silhouette while these glasses are a whopping 60 percent off at Amazon. Of course, a drink is better with someone with whom you can cheers and chat with, so this funky set of two is just begging for you to use it for a wine night on the chaise.

BUY IT: $16.10 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com.

Made In

Made In The Wine Glass Set

Revamp your entire glassware cabinet all at once with these polished, classic white wine and red wine glasses from Made In Cookware. You may recognize the brand for its chefs’ quality pots and pans, and its glassware is beloved by Southern Living writers for its shatterproof durability and elegant aesthetics.

BUY IT: $119 (orig. $139); madeincookware.com.

Amazon

Godinger Stemless Wine Glass Set of 4

Priced at a friendly 30 percent off, these chic stemless red wine glasses are begging for a wine night with friends on the back porch. The design comes in multiple colors—including amber, black, blush, and more—but only the clear crystal variety is on sale.

BUY IT: $20.95 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com.

Amazon

Spiegelau Craft Beer Wheat Beer Glasses Set of 4

Let’s not leave the beer drinkers out, y’all! Some brews taste better after a good pour that allows the drink to aerate properly, and we simply love how polished this glass looks in comparison to bottles and cans, especially at more formal occasions and the dining room table.

BUY IT: $33.29 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com.

Amazon

Bjpkpk 12-Ounce Insulated Wine Tumbler Set of 2

For long walks or long sips on the beach (or by the pool), you may need some insulated glasses to keep your drink cold—and to avoid those pesky no-alcohol rules. Opt for one of these budget-friendly tumblers, which will keep your wine chilly for hours. Of course, you can also use it for coffee and sweet tea, so the receptacle is an especially versatile pick.

BUY IT: $13.02 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com.

Target

Frosted Ombre Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4

Brighten up your glassware collection with some vibrant new shades. These subtly colorful glasses in a set of four are sure to delight with every taste, and nobody can deny that you have taste when you pull them out. Discounted at 27 percent off, these frosted glasses are described by the brand as “perfect for the lady who sips in style.” Sounds like our summer ideal.

BUY IT: $32.99 (orig. $44.99); target.com.

Target

Viski Crystal Champagne Flutes

There’s so much to celebrate from May to August, and you’ll definitely be needing some champagne flutes on hand for those engagement parties, baptisms, anniversaries, promotions, and perhaps a morning mimosa or two. Opt for these delicate crystal flutes, which are also dishwasher safe, and marvel at each toast. Score them for a limited time only while they’re 26 percent off. Your glassware cabinet never looked so good.

BUY IT: $38.99 (orig. $52.99); target.com.