Olivia Newton-John’s Final Recording Was A Duet With Dolly Parton

Listen to their "gorgeous" rendition of “Jolene" now.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023

Six months after Olivia Newton-John’s death, a recording she made with “good friend” Dolly Parton has been released. 

The song is a duet of "Jolene," recorded just months before the Grease star died after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.  

Olivia Newton John Dolly Parton

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Her husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi recently spoke with Hoda Kotb, in their first televised interview since Newton-John's death in August 2022. 

“I just thought, ‘How perfect is this?’” Kotb said in the interview that aired on Today this morning. “It’s like these two beautiful icons giving us yet another gift.” 

"It's a gorgeous duet and Dolly is a wonderful person… a good friend of Olivia," Easterling said. "I think it expresses part of who she was and that she, as I do, feel like everyone has a very unique and special gift. I mean, for her it was her voice, she knew that, that was a gift, she understood it was a gift and she gave that very generously." 

“She continued to (give generously), right up to the last thing she did with Dolly Parton," he added. "That was just part of her gift, part of her giving, part of her sharing, part of her loving.”

A tearful Lattanzi discussed her final moments with her mother. 

"The last words she could say to me was, 'My sunshine,'" she recalled. "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

"I love my mom more than anything," Lattanzi recalled. "She's my mama, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

Newton-John, whose extensive career in music and film earned her four Grammys, revealed her first diagnosis with breast cancer in 1992. The cancer recurred two more times, in 2013 and again in 2017 as stage IV. Newton-John died on August 8, 2022, at age 73.

“So sad to have lost my special friend Olivia Newton-John,” Parton wrote on social media shortly after her death. “So happy that our lives crossed paths. I know her voice is singing beautifully with the angels.”

Singing with the angels indeed. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton On Navigating Loss And The Gospel Hymn That Helps Her Grieve
Lauran Alaina Opry Goes Pink 2020
Lauren Alaina Shares the Moving Reason She Admires Dolly Parton So Much
Loretta Lynn Appearing On 'The Barbara Walters Summer Special'
Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, George Strait And More Pay Tribute To Loretta Lynn
2022 CMT Artists Of The Year -Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright
Crystal Gayle And Peggy Sue Wright Paid Tribute To Sister Loretta Lynn At CMT Artists Of The Year Celebration
Chapel Hart
Loretta Lynn Hoped Chapel Hart Would Remake One Of Her Songs—They Were Doing Just That When She Died
Lisa Marie Presley Gravesite
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered In Public Memorial Service At Graceland
Dolly in Christmas Suit
Dolly Parton's Christmas Wish
Mark & Graham Personalized Jewelry Cases
The Most Thoughtful Personalized Gifts for Your Sister
The Chapel Hart Trio Is Ready For Christmas
For Country Trio Chapel Hart, There's Nothing Like Being Home For Christmas
Dolly Parton Performs At The Dominion Theatre in London
You Have to See Dolly Parton's Hilarious Impression of Elvis Performing "All Shook Up" From 1983
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Mourns The Loss Of Her Father-In-Law, Chuck
Steel Magnolias Cast at Premiere
Things Even Die-Hard Steel Magnolias Fans Probably Don't Know About The Classic
Edna Lewis
A Loving Tribute To A True Southern Food Legend
Red Clay Hot Sauce Pack
Our 50 Greatest Gifts For Neighbors
Daffodil
Inspirational Easter Quotes About Hope And New Beginnings
Hatch Restore Alarm Clock
15 Products That Are Already On Our Editors' Amazon Wish Lists For 2023