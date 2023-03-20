Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Team Makes Sweet 16 For The First Time In 16 Years

“A lot of us came here to make history and that's what we're doing.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023
Ole Miss Women's Basketball
Photo:

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Talk about a bracket buster!

The No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball team secured their spot in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 with yesterday’s upset win over No. 1 seed Stanford.

It’s the first time Mississippi has made it to the coveted regional semifinal round in 16 years, and the 11th Sweet 16 in program history.

"This is such a big accomplishment. A lot of us came here to make history and that's what we're doing," freshman guard Ayanna Thompson told the Associated Press.

In an emotional post-game interview, Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, A.K.A. Coach Yo, said she was filled with an “incredible amount of gratitude."

"I'd just like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ. I'd like to thank my family and this team,” she said. “We just love each other so much. We've been waiting for a big one. And I'm on social media, and everyone said, 'Yo can't win the big one,' and so for our team to do this, I'm just full of gratitude."

Ole Miss will face the winner of tonight’s second-round matchup between No. 4 seed Texas and 5-seed Louisville in Seattle on Friday. 

No matter what happens, the Lady Rebels have already made history. Congratulations, y'all!

