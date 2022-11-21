Hurry! You Can Save $310 on This Shopper-Favorite Robot Vacuum That’s 78% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Whether you’re looking for an alternative to your upright vacuum or you’re surprising a loved one with a practical gift from their wishlist, you can’t go wrong with scooping up a robot vacuum during the days leading up to Black Friday. While there are plenty of options that are already quietly on sale at Amazon, not every model has thousands of reviews and a discount over 70 percent—but this shopper-favorite robot vacuum checks both boxes.

The OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum has more than 7,300 perfect ratings and 2,500 five-star reviews. It includes four specialized cleaning modes (auto clean, spot clean, wall-follow clean, and manual clean), and shoppers like that they can control the robot vacuum’s power and cleaning mode via an easy to use app or Alexa or Google Assistant.

$89.98 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

“I have had other robot vacuums, and I absolutely love this one,” wrote a five-star reviewer who has “a dog who sheds a ton,” that their last robot vacuum couldn’t keep up with. They also noted that the model “easily navigates all [of] the different floor surfaces” in their home with “no issues.” They concluded, “It is easy to clean and I love the app.”

Sometimes robot vacuums require frequent charging, but the OKP model has a 100-minute runtime. As its charge depletes, you don’t have to worry about carrying it back to its charging station—it simply returns to its dock on its own, where you can choose to empty the HEPA filter-included canister. The robot vacuum’s ability to sense the type of floor it’s cleaning and where stairs are located to avoid falling are two other standout features, and shoppers say the vacuum’s suction quality is excellent.

“I run it once a day, [and] my floors are spotless. The system is easy to clean, and the filters are easy to replace,” shared a shopper. “This vacuum is wonderful,” wrote another reviewer who has “two cats and three dogs” that shed a lot. They highlighted that they’re “very impressed with the suction,” and said the vacuum is “worth every penny and then some.”

An OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum takes care of some of the cleaning for you to offer the best gift to give or receive: time back in your day. So, snag one while it’s in stock and you can save more than $300 thanks to this early Black Friday sale.