Champion Oklahoma Women’s Softball Team Credits Historic Success To Faith

When the University of Oklahoma’s women’s softball team defeated Florida State in the Women’s College World Series last week, they became the second team to ever win three national titles in a row.

In the aftermath of their win, members of the team spoke with reporters about their history-making run to yet another championship. What the young women had to say quickly went viral.

In response to a question about how they maintain their joy under immense pressure, team captain Grace Lyons pointed to their shared faith.

“Well, the only way that you can have a joy that doesn’t fade away is from the Lord. Any other type of joy is actually happiness that comes from circumstances and outcomes. Joy from the Lord is really the only thing that can keep you motivated—just in a good mindset no matter the outcomes,” Lyons said. "Thankfully, we've had a lot of success this year, but if it was the other way around, Joy from the Lord is the only thing that can keep you embracing those memories, moments, friendships.”

Utility player Jayda Coleman chimed in with a similar sentiment.

"We worked our butts off to be here,” she told reporters. "We want to win, but it's not the end of the world because our life is in Christ and that's all that matters."

Oklahoma Governor, Kevin Stitt, sung the team’s praises in a recent appearance on Fox & Friends.

"I'm just so proud of them," Stitt said. "That's their third straight national championship, and Coach Patty Gasso is just an amazing leader, but that's what we believe… This is just amazing to me. The joy of the Lord is our strength, and that's the great thing about our country."

Congratulations, y’all!

