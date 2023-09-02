Principal Writes Letter To Tooth Fairy After Student Swallows Tooth



An Oklahoma principal saved one kindergartener’s day by writing a letter to the tooth fairy after the little girl lost her first tooth – on the first day of school.

Kaisley Blake was eating a cheeseburger at lunch when she felt what she thought was a seed from the bun. It took a few seconds, but after a few wiggles of her tongue in the empty space in her mouth Kaisley realized that it wasn’t a seed - she’d lost her tooth.

And, to her dismay, she swallowed it.

This moment she had been waiting for for several weeks turned sideways quickly, Kaisley’s dad said.

“She got so upset,” said Blake’s dad, Worren. “All she was looking forward to was the tooth fairy.”

That’s when Kaisley’s principal at Henryetta Elementary School Roger Wiliams stepped in.

Williams thought if he wrote a letter to the tooth fairy “as a trained principal and hobby dentist,” Kaisley still might be provided the “standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth.”

He typed up the note on Henryetta Elementary School letterhead, addressed it to the tooth fairy and said if there were any questions, the tooth fairy could contact him by phone.

When Kaisley got home, her dad saw the letter in her bookbag and thought his daughter might’ve gotten in trouble at school.

“I thought, ‘Aw, on the first day of school?’” Worren Blake said with a laugh.

When he read the letter, he was grateful.

Courtesy Worren Blake.

“That’s awesome,” Worren Blake said of the principal’s effort, “He just saved me a bunch of time in trying to come up with what way I was going to play this out.”

Kaisley was worried the tooth fairy wasn’t going to come, but she slid the principal’s letter under her pillow and when she woke up she was screaming.

"She was so excited,” her dad said. The tooth fairy accepted the note and left behind $5.

Worren, still touched by the letter, shared his daughter's experience on Facebook, with a photo of the letter.

“Not all people will take time out and actually care about the little things that are these kids [sic] whole world. I have a lot of respect for you. Thank you Sir,” part of the post read.

With all of the attention his post received, Worren Blake and Principal Williams had a chance to sit down and talk, and both men got emotional.

“We’re pretty lucky to have someone like him,” Worren Blake said. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”