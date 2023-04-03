Style Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of This Best-Selling $17 Belt Bag That’s ‘Great For Errands’ The bag comes in 45 different colors. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on April 3, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Tyler Roeland Functionality should be a priority when it comes to your spring wardrobe essentials, and no bag makes it as easy to lug around your phone, wallet, and lipstick as the hands-free belt bag. There are a myriad of belt bags on the market, but shoppers are loving the Ododos Mini Belt Bag as an affordable spring and summer accessory. Amazon’s best-selling waist pack is loved by more than 6,000 shoppers who have given the versatile bag a five-star rating. The water-resistant and durable bag will keep your items safe from the elements. It’s designed for hiking, running, concerts, and traveling but works just as well for everyday errands. Amazon BUY IT: $16.98; amazon.com Whether you wear it around your waist or across the shoulder, the adjustable buckle belt strap ensures that the bag fits perfectly snug. The strap can adjust from 31 inches to 48 inches (including the buckle and bag). With a compartment size of 8 x 2 x 5.5 inches, the roomy bag can hold your phone, wallet, and other necessities. The bag has one exterior zippered pocket and two mesh interior pockets, which is useful for easy organization. The tear-resistant nylon material and heavy-duty zippers keep your valuables secure. And with 45, yes 45, color options, there’s plenty to choose from when picking which bag goes best with your wardrobe. Amazon BUY IT: $16.98; amazon.com One five-star reviewer appreciates that the belt bag is “convenient and the perfect size.” The shopper said they use it on an “almost daily basis” for workouts and running errands. The belt bag gives you the freedom to be hands-free, which another reviewer praised. “It’s right on my front and hands-free, so I can hold my toddler and everything else a mom carries. I love not having to dig in the diaper bag for my stuff.” Travel with ease knowing that your items are in place around your waist with the Ododos Mini Belt Bag, available at Amazon for $17. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 6 Things Designers Always Buy At TJ Maxx Nordic Ware Has Easter Bakeware Aplenty On Amazon, Including These Fun Finds For Up To 40% Off After Using My Mom's Makeup During A Mother-Daughter Trip, I Immediately Bought These Products For Myself