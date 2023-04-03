Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of This Best-Selling $17 Belt Bag That’s ‘Great For Errands’

Functionality should be a priority when it comes to your spring wardrobe essentials, and no bag makes it as easy to lug around your phone, wallet, and lipstick as the hands-free belt bag. There are a myriad of belt bags on the market, but shoppers are loving the Ododos Mini Belt Bag as an affordable spring and summer accessory.

Amazon’s best-selling waist pack is loved by more than 6,000 shoppers who have given the versatile bag a five-star rating. The water-resistant and durable bag will keep your items safe from the elements. It’s designed for hiking, running, concerts, and traveling but works just as well for everyday errands.

Amazon

BUY IT: $16.98; amazon.com

Whether you wear it around your waist or across the shoulder, the adjustable buckle belt strap ensures that the bag fits perfectly snug. The strap can adjust from 31 inches to 48 inches (including the buckle and bag). With a compartment size of 8 x 2 x 5.5 inches, the roomy bag can hold your phone, wallet, and other necessities. The bag has one exterior zippered pocket and two mesh interior pockets, which is useful for easy organization. The tear-resistant nylon material and heavy-duty zippers keep your valuables secure. And with 45, yes 45, color options, there’s plenty to choose from when picking which bag goes best with your wardrobe.

Amazon

BUY IT: $16.98; amazon.com

One five-star reviewer appreciates that the belt bag is “convenient and the perfect size.” The shopper said they use it on an “almost daily basis” for workouts and running errands. The belt bag gives you the freedom to be hands-free, which another reviewer praised. “It’s right on my front and hands-free, so I can hold my toddler and everything else a mom carries. I love not having to dig in the diaper bag for my stuff.”

Travel with ease knowing that your items are in place around your waist with the Ododos Mini Belt Bag, available at Amazon for $17.

