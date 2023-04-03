Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of This Best-Selling $17 Belt Bag That’s ‘Great For Errands’

The bag comes in 45 different colors.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. 
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag Tout
Photo:

Southern Living / Tyler Roeland

Functionality should be a priority when it comes to your spring wardrobe essentials, and no bag makes it as easy to lug around your phone, wallet, and lipstick as the hands-free belt bag. There are a myriad of belt bags on the market, but shoppers are loving the Ododos Mini Belt Bag as an affordable spring and summer accessory. 

Amazon’s best-selling waist pack is loved by more than 6,000 shoppers who have given the versatile bag a five-star rating. The water-resistant and durable bag will keep your items safe from the elements. It’s designed for hiking, running, concerts, and traveling but works just as well for everyday errands. 

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag

Amazon

BUY IT: $16.98; amazon.com

Whether you wear it around your waist or across the shoulder, the adjustable buckle belt strap ensures that the bag fits perfectly snug. The strap can adjust from 31 inches to 48 inches (including the buckle and bag). With a compartment size of 8 x 2 x 5.5 inches, the roomy bag can hold your phone, wallet, and other necessities. The bag has one exterior zippered pocket and two mesh interior pockets, which is useful for easy organization. The tear-resistant nylon material and heavy-duty zippers keep your valuables secure. And with 45, yes 45, color options, there’s plenty to choose from when picking which bag goes best with your wardrobe. 

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag

Amazon

BUY IT: $16.98; amazon.com

One five-star reviewer appreciates that the belt bag is “convenient and the perfect size.” The shopper said they use it on an “almost daily basis” for workouts and running errands. The belt bag gives you the freedom to be hands-free, which another reviewer praised. “It’s right on my front and hands-free, so I can hold my toddler and everything else a mom carries. I love not having to dig in the diaper bag for my stuff.”

Travel with ease knowing that your items are in place around your waist with the  Ododos Mini Belt Bag, available at Amazon for $17.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Woman shopping for lamps
6 Things Designers Always Buy At TJ Maxx
Nordic Ware Easter TOUT
Nordic Ware Has Easter Bakeware Aplenty On Amazon, Including These Fun Finds For Up To 40% Off
makeup stock photo
After Using My Mom's Makeup During A Mother-Daughter Trip, I Immediately Bought These Products For Myself
Related Articles
Amazon Closet Essentials Roundup Tout
Make The Most Of Your Spring Wardrobe Rotation With These Timeless Under-$40 Essentials From Amazon
Warm Weather Essentials Tout
I’m A Lifelong Texan, And These Are My 12 Favorite Warm Weather Fashion And Beauty Essentials
Girl smears cream dry feet covered with cracks - stock photo
Pamper Your Dry, Cracked Feet This Spring With This $7 Travel-Friendly Foot Balm Stick
ZESICA Women's Midi Dress Tout
This Darling Under-$45 Smocked Dress With 2,100 Five-Star Ratings Is Perfect For Easter
Spring dresses TOUT
Spring Dresses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers Chart—Here Are The 10 Best For Less Than $50
JoyLab French Terry Mid-Rise Shorts
The Best Sweat Shorts That'll Keep You Cool and Cozy All Summer
Match Cloche
47 Thoughtful Gifts For Your Best Friend
The Drop Belt Bag
Fanny Packs Are Officially Making a Comeback—Here Are 10 of Our Favorites
beach chairs
The 10 Best Beach Chairs For Every Kind Of Beachgoer
rolling pins
The Best Rolling Pins on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews
Mark & Graham Personalized Jewelry Cases
The Most Thoughtful Personalized Gifts for Your Sister
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas tout
13 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas
amazon dress
The Best Affordable Dresses from Amazon for Summer 2022
clear stadium bag
15 Stadium-Approved Bags to Bring to Football Games This Fall
beach cooler
The Best Coolers of 2023: Perfect for Road Trips, Beach Vacations, Soccer Games, and More
Paravel Aviator Carryon
The Best Travel Bags That'll Have You Running To Pack for Your Next Holiday