Aubie Attends Octavia Spencer’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

A long-overdue congratulations to Octavia Spencer!

Yesterday, after more than two decades in the entertainment industry, the Alabama native was honored with the 2,742nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“To be forever cemented in the mythology of this city and the film industry is an amazing honor,” Spencer said. “It took me a minute to absorb the profundity of this moment, the culmination of my dreams realized, hard work rewarded after a fair but healthy amount of failure and rejection.”

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The star-studded unveiling ceremony also included an appearance by Aubie the Tiger, the mascot of Spencer’s beloved alma mater, Auburn University. Aubie, who can usually be found sporting a football jersey, dressed up in a suit to support the famous Tiger.



Spencer was born in Montgomery on May 25, 1970. She graduated from Auburn University in 1994 with a major in English and a double minor in journalism and theater. After years of small roles, Spencer’s work in The Help finally nabbed her a best supporting actress Oscar in 2012. She went on to earn nominations in the same category in 2017 and 2018, for her roles in Hidden Figures and The Shape of Water, respectively. Spencer was the first Black actress to receive Oscar nominations in back-to-back years.

Grateful does not begin to describe how I feel about this honor,” she wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Today will always be one of the most special moments in my life, and I have all of you to thank for this.”

“To everyone who has a dream, keep going,” Spencer continued. “They’re all possible, even for a 26-year-old driving from Montgomery, Alabama to Los Angeles to live out hers. My heart is overwhelmingly full, thank you all for making today one of the best of my life.”



Congratulations, Octavia!

