North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months

Kenya Sloan plans to open a restaurant with her winnings.

By
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan is an award-winning journalist who has been covering breaking news, sports and culture for two decades. Her work has appeared on CNN, Reader's Digest, Atlanta Magazine and various other publications. She was raised in South Carolina, attended the University of Georgia and now resides in Atlanta.  
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023
Kenya Sloan
Photo:

NC Lottery

Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months.  

Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.  

She collected her prize last Thursday and opted to take a lump-sum of $1.2 million instead of a 20-year annuity.  After state and federal tax withholdings, Sloan took home $855,006, lottery officials said in their statement.    

Sloan said she stood in “shock” when she realized she had won again.  

"I just feel blessed.  That’s all I can say.”  

Her family shared in her surprise, Sloan said.  “They couldn’t believe it either,” she told the North Carolina Lottery commission. 

Sloan said she plans to use her latest winnings to realize her dream of opening her own soul food restaurant, the release said.  

She won her first $1 million back in August by playing the Carolina Jackpot, another scratch off game.  After that win—from which she took home $426,063—Sloan said she wanted to purchase her own home.  Since then, she has purchased land and is almost finished building a new house.  

The North Carolina lottery says sales from scratch-off games like the ones Sloan played make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education.  In Sloan’s Cleveland County community, the state provided more $22.8 million in grants—paid for by the lottery—to help with school construction.  

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Brenda Gomez Hernandez Lottery
North Carolina Woman Gives Birth To Daughter, Wins Lottery On Same Day
Lori Janes Wins Lottery
Kentucky Woman Snagged Lottery Tickets At A White Elephant Party And Won $175,000
SC Lottery Happy Pawlidays Scratch Off
South Carolina Dog Lover Wins Big After Impulse Buy of Pup-Themed Lottery Ticket
Crystal Dunn Kentucky Lottery
How a Kentucky Woman Put Her Lottery Winnings to Good Use
Cherry pie
Late-Night Pie Craving Leads Tennessee Woman to $100,000 Lottery Win
Vicente Mosquera
82-Year-Old Virginia Waiter Wins Lottery Jackpot, Heads Straight to Work
Leonard Linton
Florida Man Credits $2 Million Lottery Win to Pregnant Dog
11 Things to Do in Pawhuska, Oklahoma
The Golden Girls
16 Things You Didn't Know About The Golden Girls
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
The Chapel Hart Trio Is Ready For Christmas
For Country Trio Chapel Hart, There's Nothing Like Being Home For Christmas
Ms. Opal Lee, "Grandmother of Juneteenth"
The Mission of Opal Lee, Fort Worth's Grandmother of Juneteenth
Sumo_Dumbbell Floor Press
The World Games: The Sumo Wrestler From the South Takes on the World's Best
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game
pillows
Needlepoint Pillows Are Coming Back All Over the Country, But They Never Went Out of Style in the South
College Football tailgate with woman carrying pimiento cheese sandwiches to table, kids tossing football, and adults playing cornhole.
Champions of the Tailgate: How the South Tackles the Tradition Better Than Anywhere Else