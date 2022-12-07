News North Carolina Woman Gives Birth To Daughter, Wins Lottery On Same Day “I feel like she brought me my luck.” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on December 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: NC Education Lottery November 9 is a day that Brenda Gomez Hernandez will never forget. That’s the day that the 28-year-old housekeeper from Concord, North Carolina, gave birth and won the lottery. Just hours after Hernandez went into labor and delivered a baby girl, she earned a $100,000 prize on a $3 Quick Pick Powerball ticket. “I feel like she brought me my luck,” she said in a new release from the NC Education Lottery. “I’m so thankful.” Hernandez matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Her prize doubled to $100,000 thanks to a 2X Power Play multiplier hit. “I have two sons and I used their birthdays to pick my numbers,” she explained. “When I found out I cried. I’m just so excited and happy.” Hernandez, who bought her winning ticket from the QuikTrip on Warren C Coleman Boulevard in Concord, took home $65,015 after taxes. She said a large amount of her winnings would go toward paying for her house. Congratulations, y’all! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit