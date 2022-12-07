North Carolina Woman Gives Birth To Daughter, Wins Lottery On Same Day

“I feel like she brought me my luck.”

Published on December 7, 2022
Brenda Gomez Hernandez Lottery
Photo:

NC Education Lottery

November 9 is a day that Brenda Gomez Hernandez will never forget. That’s the day that the 28-year-old housekeeper from Concord, North Carolina, gave birth and won the lottery

Just hours after Hernandez went into labor and delivered a baby girl, she earned a $100,000 prize on a $3 Quick Pick Powerball ticket.

“I feel like she brought me my luck,” she said in a new release from the NC Education Lottery. “I’m so thankful.”

Hernandez matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Her prize doubled to $100,000 thanks to a 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“I have two sons and I used their birthdays to pick my numbers,” she explained. “When I found out I cried. I’m just so excited and happy.”

Hernandez, who bought her winning ticket from the QuikTrip on Warren C Coleman Boulevard in Concord, took home $65,015 after taxes. She said a large amount of her winnings would go toward paying for her house.

Congratulations, y’all!

