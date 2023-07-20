Style Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here, And These Are The 38 Under-$100 Deals You Need To Shop Spanx, Steve Madden, Parachute, Viking, and more are on sale. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 In This Article View All In This Article Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Clothing Deals Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe and Accessory Deals Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Kitchen Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Nordstrom Nordstrom’s highly anticipated Anniversary Sale is finally here, so get ready to shop amazing discounts on clothing, accessories, home, and kitchen products. From maxi dresses to loafers to bath towels, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has everything you need for your house and wardrobe. But with hundreds of deals to shop, you might not want to spend the time perusing all of them, so we did it for you. We picked out 38 products we think you’ll love to give you a head start. You’ll have to hurry, though. The sale lasts through August 6, so you have just about two and a half weeks to take advantage of these discounts. Keep reading below to shop our picks, all for under $100. Nordstrom Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Clothing Deals Whether you’re looking for new workout gear, office-ready outfits, or pajamas, you’ll find everything you need to upgrade your wardrobe. Pair this sleeveless wrap-style top with these split-hem flared pants for a fashionably professional look. And shop fan favorites, like these Spanx faux-leather leggings with thousands of five-star ratings, for up to 37 percent off. Spanx Faux-Leather Leggings, $64.99 (orig. $98) Zella Altitude Running Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $39) 1.State Surplice Sleeveless Top, $29.99 (orig. $49) CeCe Puff Sleeve Mixed Media Top, $45.99 (orig. $69) Outdoor Voices Warm-Up Bike Shorts, $35.99 (orig. $48) Open Edit Gathered Long Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Mini Dress, $36.99 (orig. $55) Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas, $40.99 (orig. $59) Open Edit Vented Flare Pants, $44.99 (orig. $69) Beyond Yoga Studio Crop Tank, $48.99 (orig. $70) Zella Getaway Relaxed High-Low Maxi Dress, $49.99 (orig. $79) Nordstrom Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe and Accessory Deals Fashion sneakers, tote bags, mules, loafers, and more from brands including Longchamp, Steve Madden, and Sam Edleman are marked down during the sale. This water-resistant neoprene Dagne Dover belt bag is so cute and functional. It’s made with recycled materials and has four pockets for your belongings. Another great find is this pair of slip-on mules with a memory foam footbed that’s on sale for 38 percent off. Dolce Vita Zina Sneaker, $79.99 (orig. $125) Dagne Dover Ace Water Resistant Belt Bag, $65.99 (orig. $95) Sam Edleman Edie Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $100) Longchamp Le Pliage Néo Toiletry Bag, $89.99 (orig. $125) Kurt Geiger Soho Leather Wallet on a Chain, $99.99 (orig. $155) Steve Madden Carley Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $74.95) Open Edit Cava Slide Sandal, $49.99 (orig. $74.95) BCBGeneration Zorie Bit Mule, $54.99 (orig. $89) Steve Madden Karmine Loafer, $69.99 (orig. $99.95) Nordstrom Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals From candles to shower curtains to throw blankets, shop home goods deals starting at $38. Make your bedroom feel extra cozy with this luxe 100 percent silk pillowcase, soft throw blanket, and percale sheets. You can even get a self-watering indoor garden to grow herbs and vegetables. Voluspa Maison Set of Five Mini Tin Candles, $39.99 (orig. $60) Parachute Set of Two Linen Pillowcases, starting at $49.99 (orig. $69) Smart Garden Self-Watering Indoor Garden, $69.99 (orig. $99.95) Blissy Pure Sleep Silk Pillowcase and Scrunchie Set, $74.99 (orig. $112.95) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket, $97.99 (orig. $147) Nordstrom Six-Piece Hydrocotton Bath Towel, Hand Towel, and Washcloth Set, $73.99 (orig. $98) DKNY Chenille Stripe Shower Curtain, $37.99 (orig. $55) Nordstrom at Home Percale Sheet Set, $80.99 (orig. $109) Peri Home Sanctuary Set of Two Lined Linen Curtain Panels, starting at $83.99 (orig. $119.99) Upwest x Nordstrom The Softest Throw Blanket, $39.99 (orig. $49) Nordstrom Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Kitchen Deals During the sale, there are tons of discounts on kitchen tools, including frying pans, griddles, Dutch ovens, and lazy Susans. Become a pro bartender with this stylish gold and marble cocktail set that includes two stirring spoons, a strainer, and a jigger for 31 percent off. You’ll also want to check out this Viking reversible griddle and grill that’s currently 43 percent off. Nordstrom Marble and Wood Serving Board, $25.99 (orig. $39) Viking Set of Two Three-Ply Nonstick Stainless Steel Fry Pans, $79.99 (orig. $149.99) Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $39.99 (orig. $52) Viking 20-Inch Cast Iron Double Burner Reversible Griddle and Grill, $79.99 (orig. $139.99) Nordstrom Countertop Bar Tool Set, $54.99 (orig. $79) Viking Contemporary 5.2-Quart Dutch Oven, $99.99 (orig. $149.99) Nordstrom 11-Inch Wood Serving Bowl, $36.99 (orig. $55) Nordstrom Marble Lazy Susan, $58.99 (orig. $89) Bey Berk Leather Wrapped Cylinder Flask with Cups, $21.99 (orig. $32) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 7 Things Interior Designers Love To Buy At Macy's Surprise! MacKenzie-Childs’ Annual Barn Sale Kicks Off Today, With Gorgeous Heirloom Pieces Up To 60% Off Streamline All Your Recipes This Season With These Clever Kitchen Gadgets That Start at $10