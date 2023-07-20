Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here, And These Are The 38 Under-$100 Deals You Need To Shop

Spanx, Steve Madden, Parachute, Viking, and more are on sale.

Lauren Taylor
Published on July 20, 2023

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s highly anticipated Anniversary Sale is finally here, so get ready to shop amazing discounts on clothing, accessories, home, and kitchen products. From maxi dresses to loafers to bath towels, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has everything you need for your house and wardrobe. But with hundreds of deals to shop, you might not want to spend the time perusing all of them, so we did it for you. We picked out 38 products we think you’ll love to give you a head start. 

You’ll have to hurry, though. The sale lasts through August 6, so you have just about two and a half weeks to take advantage of these discounts. Keep reading below to shop our picks, all for under $100. 

Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Clothing Deals

Whether you’re looking for new workout gear, office-ready outfits, or pajamas, you’ll find everything you need to upgrade your wardrobe. Pair this sleeveless wrap-style top with these split-hem flared pants for a fashionably professional look. And shop fan favorites, like these Spanx faux-leather leggings with thousands of five-star ratings, for up to 37 percent off.

Nordstrom Dagne Dover Ace Water Resistant Belt Bag

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe and Accessory Deals

Fashion sneakers, tote bags, mules, loafers, and more from brands including Longchamp, Steve Madden, and Sam Edleman are marked down during the sale. This water-resistant neoprene Dagne Dover belt bag is so cute and functional. It’s made with recycled materials and has four pockets for your belongings. Another great find is this pair of slip-on mules with a memory foam footbed that’s on sale for 38 percent off. 

Nordstrom Upwest x Nordstrom The Softest Throw Blanket

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

From candles to shower curtains to throw blankets, shop home goods deals starting at $38. Make your bedroom feel extra cozy with this luxe 100 percent silk pillowcase, soft throw blanket, and percale sheets. You can even get a self-watering indoor garden to grow herbs and vegetables.

Nordstrom Viking Set of 2 3-Ply Nonstick Stainless Steel Fry Pans

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Kitchen Deals

During the sale, there are tons of discounts on kitchen tools, including frying pans, griddles, Dutch ovens, and lazy Susans. Become a pro bartender with this stylish gold and marble cocktail set that includes two stirring spoons, a strainer, and a jigger for 31 percent off. You’ll also want to check out this Viking reversible griddle and grill that’s currently 43 percent off. 

