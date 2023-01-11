Shopping This Nordic Ware Heart-Shaped Bundt Cake Pan Is Perfect For Baking Valentine's Day Sweets—And It's On Sale Shoppers say it makes cakes that look professionally-made. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it, and one of the best parts of the holiday is all the sweets. From chocolate boxes to cookies to cakes, Valentine’s Day is definitely a sugary celebration. If you want to make your own festive treat, be sure to check out this Nordic Ware heart-shaped Bundt cake pan that will help you bake an Instagram-worthy creation—and it’s only $34 at Amazon. With a PFOA-free nonstick coating, the bundt pan allows you to easily release your cake, so you won’t end up with a crumbled heart with missing pieces. The coating also makes cleanup super quick and simple—just wash it with warm, soapy water. One reviewer commented, “I thought I might have a lot of cleaning to do with all those ridges, but it washed up easily.” Amazon BUY IT: $34.49 (orig. $46); amazon.com You don’t have to worry about a burned crust with a mushy middle when using this tiered heart pan. It’s made of cast aluminum that evenly heats as it bakes, leaving you with a perfectly-cooked Bundt cake. The pan has a 12-cup capacity that will provide enough cake for your whole family. According to one shopper, the cake they baked with the Nordic Ware pan looked “professionally-made without the hard work”—and without the price tag. They added that it’s easy to clean and sturdy. Another five-star reviewer said they were able to bake a “detailed” cake that’s a “show-stopper.” Make beautiful, festive cakes with this Nordic Ware heart-shaped Bundt pan. Your creations will be big crowd-pleasers that are perfect for Valentine’s Day gatherings. You can shop it now for $34 at Amazon. More Must-Shop Products Level-Up Your Winter Dress Game With These Cozy, Top-Selling Fleece-Lined Tights These $4 “Hotel Slippers” From Amazon Are Great For Gifts And Stocking Your Guest Room This Charleston-Made Cast-Iron Skillet Is The Ultimate Heirloom-Worthy Gift Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit