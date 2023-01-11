This Nordic Ware Heart-Shaped Bundt Cake Pan Is Perfect For Baking Valentine's Day Sweets—And It's On Sale

Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it, and one of the best parts of the holiday is all the sweets. From chocolate boxes to cookies to cakes, Valentine’s Day is definitely a sugary celebration. If you want to make your own festive treat, be sure to check out this Nordic Ware heart-shaped Bundt cake pan that will help you bake an Instagram-worthy creation—and it’s only $34 at Amazon.

With a PFOA-free nonstick coating, the bundt pan allows you to easily release your cake, so you won’t end up with a crumbled heart with missing pieces. The coating also makes cleanup super quick and simple—just wash it with warm, soapy water. One reviewer commented, “I thought I might have a lot of cleaning to do with all those ridges, but it washed up easily.”

Amazon

BUY IT: $34.49 (orig. $46); amazon.com

You don’t have to worry about a burned crust with a mushy middle when using this tiered heart pan. It’s made of cast aluminum that evenly heats as it bakes, leaving you with a perfectly-cooked Bundt cake. The pan has a 12-cup capacity that will provide enough cake for your whole family.

According to one shopper, the cake they baked with the Nordic Ware pan looked “professionally-made without the hard work”—and without the price tag. They added that it’s easy to clean and sturdy. Another five-star reviewer said they were able to bake a “detailed” cake that’s a “show-stopper.”

Make beautiful, festive cakes with this Nordic Ware heart-shaped Bundt pan. Your creations will be big crowd-pleasers that are perfect for Valentine’s Day gatherings. You can shop it now for $34 at Amazon.