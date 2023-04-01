Nordic Ware Has Easter Bakeware Aplenty On Amazon, Including These Fun Finds For Up To 40% Off

Bake mini bunnies and 3D lambs.

Lauren Taylor
Published on April 1, 2023

Easter is just around the corner, which means you’re probably starting to gather all the holiday essentials, from egg decorating kits to Easter basket goodies. One thing that will make your table stand out? Easter-themed treats that look professionally made. Nordic Ware has a bunch of holiday bakeware items that are just what you need, and they’re up to 40 percent off at Amazon. 

Within its Amazon Easter storefront is this nostalgic lamb-shaped cake mold that shoppers say is just “like what [their] grandmother used” when they were young, and it’s on sale for just $25. You can also grab this wildflower loaf pan for 40 percent off and this 3D rabbit mold for $25. The creations you’ll make with any of these Nordic Ware bakeware will be big crowd-pleasers—not to mention delicious. Shop these favorites below.

Nordic Ware Baby Bunny Cakelet

Nordic Ware Baby Bunny Cakelet

Amazon

Bake mini Easter rabbits with this cakelet pan that features six bunny-shaped molds. The pan is made of easy-to-clean nonstick cast aluminum, and shoppers say that after spraying it with oil, the bunnies “hop right out.” Other customers have said that the molds produce “moist and tender cakes” that are “easy to release,” noting that they love how each rabbit is slightly different. 

BUY IT: $34.98 (orig. $51.80); amazon.com

Nordic Ware Spring Lamb 3D Cake Mold

Nordic Ware Spring Lamb 3-D Cake Mold

Amazon

Rabbits may be the iconic Easter animal, but don’t forget about lambs, too. This mold creates a freestanding cake in the shape of a curled-up lamb. Guests will be so impressed with how professional the upright cake looks. The oven-safe formed aluminum mold has a two-piece design to produce 3D treats.

BUY IT: $25.19 (orig. $31.10); amazon.com

Nordic Ware Wildflower Loaf Pan

Nordic Ware Wildflower Loaf Pan, 6-Cup, Toffee

Amazon

Use this cast aluminum pan to bake beautiful, intricate wildflower bread or cake. The durable pan holds up to six cups of batter, and it heats evenly to create perfectly-baked loaves. One reviewer said it’s “typical Nordic Ware good quality,” “sturdy,” and “well-made.” Another customer commented that the flower-shaped pan makes it so easy to bake fancy cakes with a simple boxed mix. 

BUY IT: $26.83 (orig. $44.90); amazon.com

Nordic Ware Garden Patch Pan

Nordic Ware Garden Patch Pan

Amazon

This pan makes a variety of veggie-shaped cakelets, including carrots, radishes, and pea pods, that would look adorable alongside a bunny-shaped treat. The cast aluminum nonstick pan has 20 miniature cake molds that effortlessly release without disturbing the cute shapes. 

BUY IT: $27.80; amazon.com

Nordic Ware Easter Bunny 3D Cake Mold

Nordic Ware Easter Bunny 3-D Cake Mold

Amazon

Family and friends will think you have a real bunny on your table with the creations you can make with this 3D mold. One shopper said the pan brought back childhood memories, adding “My mother had one, and it had gotten lost through the years...imagine my surprise and delight when I saw it on your site!”

BUY IT: $24.95 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Nordic Ware Baby Bunny Bites Cakelet Pan

Nordic Ware Baby Bunny Bites Cakelet Pan

Amazon

This pan makes tiny bite-sized bunny cakes that would be a cheery Easter snack. The cast aluminum has a total capacity of two cups and can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The metal is nonstick so you can cleanly remove the rabbits without them falling apart.

BUY IT: $34.20 (orig. $38); amazon.com

Nordic Ware Ornamental Egg Cakelet Pan

Nordic Ware Ornamental Egg Cakelet Pan

Amazon

Every Easter spread needs decorated eggs, and this pan creates ones you can actually eat. The nonstick pan is made of cast aluminum with a two-cup capacity that evenly heats the cakelets. Each egg has a pretty star or flower design that can be highlighted with colorful icing. 

BUY IT: $30.60; amazon.com

