Your Southern Christmas Tree Needs These Nordic Ware Bundt Pan Ornaments

For the second year in a row, Nordic Ware is making it easy to showcase your love for baking (and eating!) in your holiday décor.

Every Southerner knows that Christmas and bundt cakes go together like peas and carrots, which is why we couldn't be more excited to trim our trees with cute little bundt pans—no sugar or flour required.

Nordic Ware’s 2022 limited-edition Bundt Ornament is created in the Heritage Bundt style. One of the company’s best-selling pans, the elegant design features a beautiful, recognizable swirl. Display your mini bundt pans on your Christmas tree or use them as plate garnishes or napkin rings. Or, give something extra special by tying them to mason jars of homemade hot chocolate, baking mixes, or even cupcakes in a jar.

Nordic Ware

Just like the pans, the Heritage Bundt Collectable Ornament comes in both gold and silver. Buy one for $15 or in a double pack (with one in each color) for $25.

Looking to start a collection? Nordic Ware has also brought back the first-edition ornament for a limited time. The 2021 ornament was made in the style of the 75th Anniversary Braided Bundt, boasting interwoven strands that represent togetherness. Purchase it solo for $15 or grab it in a double pack with the 2022 ornament. The sets are available for $25 and are available in silver and gold.

The bundt ornaments are available now on nordicware.com. Supplies are limited, so get yours before it’s too late!