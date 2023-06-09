17 Years Later, Former NICU Neighbors Go To Prom Together

Prom isn’t the first milestone Tatum Kelly and Leighton Long have shared.

The lives of the Tennessee teens have been inextricably tied since 2005, when they were neighbors in the neonatal intensive care unit at HCA Healthcare’s The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial in Nashville.

At 28 weeks, Leighton weighed a little over two pounds when he was born on August 22. Tatum was born three days later, on August 25. She was 24 weeks old and weighed just over one pound.

Their mothers, both first-time moms, bonded over the emotional experience of having a baby in the NICU.

“She gave me the most love and hope in a scary situation,” Leighton’s mom, Lorrie, said.

Despite living 200 miles away from each other, the families stayed close, attending birthday parties, play dates, and day trips over the years that followed.

"We've known each other for so long. It's like siblings almost," Tatum explained to WTVF.

One of their NICU nurses, Jamie Horton, told the local news outlet that it's not uncommon for families to become friends after going through such a challenging time together.

"The families are so strong and they don't even know it at the time. They have no clue because they're going through the absolute worst time in their life," Horton told WTVF. "It doesn't surprise me that they built a relationship that has lasted a lifetime because they went through one of the worst moments of their life together."

Fast forward 17 years to this past winter, when Tatum asked Leighton to her senior prom in Pulaski. Although they're both 17, Leighton is a high school junior.

"It was a few months before prom. I asked him because I knew it was getting close and I thought it would be fun to bring him because we haven't gotten to see each other much," Tatum told Good Morning America. "So I thought it'd be fun. And so I asked him, because also it was gonna be a new experience."

Leighton’s parents even surprised Tatum with a limo rental for the big day.

"She had no idea that the limo was coming," Leighton recalled to GMA. "It was outside of this walk in front of the courthouse and it was parked outside and so we told her right as they had pulled up."

Horton said it is “heartwarming” to see Tatum and Leighton’s story come full circle. She told WTVF that she hopes it brings hope to other families currently in the NICU.

"They started life with a challenge and have no doubt they'll handle any other challenge that comes their way. Just with watching them grow up," she said. "I got to see how tiny Tatum was and how tiny and critical she was on that first day of life. I'm not surprised she is who she is today because she started out as a really strong young lady as a baby and she's definitely like watching her grow into that has been, it's rewarding."

As far as Leighton's mom Laura is concerned, they "owe it all to TriStar Centennial."

"It is because of each and every nurse that we get to see our babies grow and have such a beautiful friendship,” she said.

