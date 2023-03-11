Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are at it again. The superstar couple, who recently visited patients at a Nashville children's hospital, has made a "generous" donation to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in the hope of helping the institution fund clinical trials that will create new and better treatments for breast cancer and tools for fighting it.

For Kidman, the donation is personal after watching her mother suffer with the disease. “I am fortunate to have had my mother with me all these years since,” Kidman said in a statement. “My experience of watching a parent or another loved one battle cancer is something that far too many people have had to endure.”

She added, “Keith and I are making this gift in the hope that more people will have more years to enjoy life with the people they love. We realize that clinical trials can have a global impact when knowledge about treatment advancements is shared.”

The research hospital is incredibly grateful to the Oscar- and Grammy-winning couple for their generous donation.

“This gift from Nicole and Keith is crucial to our mission at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center,” Vandana Abramson, MD, Donna S. Hall Professor of Medicine and co-leader of the Breast Cancer Research Program at Vanderbilt-Ingram said in a statement about the donation. “Gifts from individual donors are like seeds in a garden. They support emerging therapies that start out as ideas in a laboratory or an examination room. If we didn’t have this kind of support, those ideas would never take root and become clinical trials and ultimately lead to better, less toxic treatments and more cures.”

Kidman and Urban not only financially give to worthy causes, but also show support through their actions. In addition to visiting pediatric patients in their free time, during the pandemic, Urban surprised health care workers from Vanderbilt Health with a private drive-in concert and has performed to support St. Jude’s. The couple are definitely setting a good example for their kids.