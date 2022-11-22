Nick Saban Would Rather Watch Netflix Than Football

The Alabama coach explains why he struggles to enjoy football as a fan.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Published on November 22, 2022
Nick Saban
Photo:

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

He might be one of the winningest coaches in college football history, but don’t expect to find Nick Saban watching football games as a fan. 

In fact, during his weekly radio show on Thursday night, the legendary Alabama coach admitted he’d often rather watch Netflix.

“I really have a hard time enjoying the game, to be honest with you, when I watch it,” Saban shared. “All the time that I spend, whether it’s watching a defensive team for our offensive preparation or the other team’s offense for the defense’s preparation. What you’re constantly looking for is what are the issues, what causes problems, what kind of adjustments do you have to make if we were playing against that? That’s all I do.”

“I’ve got, like, 200 pages of formations that I go through on Sunday that are matched up with the film, so I write comments on every page about what kind of adjustments do we want to play?” he continued. “So, when I watch a game on TV, I’m watching and I’m saying, ‘Well, how would we play that play? What would we do if they were in that formation and did that?’ I might as well go back to work. So it’s not really enjoyable, and then I find myself like at the end of the game saying, ‘Why didn’t they call timeout?’ … I’m like managing a game like we’re playing the game. So I’m like, ‘What can we watch on Netflix?’”

Saban has been head football coach at the University of Alabama since 2007. During the time he has lead the Crimson Tide to six national titles.

Whatever works, Nick! 

