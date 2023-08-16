Nick Saban Says He Learned To Dance As A Kid To “Get A Date”

Nick Saban is a man of many talents. In addition to being one of the winningest coaches in college football history, he also happens to be quite the dancer.

In a recent appearance on the SEC Network’s Marty & McGee, the head coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide was asked what his go-to karaoke song is, to which he replied, matter of factly, “I don’t karaoke. I dance.”

“I got it down,” Saban continued, “The Wobble, Cupid Shuffle…”

The 71 year old went on to explain that his interest in dancing stems from his youth spent in Fairmont, West Virginia. As Saban tells it, there were only three things to do back then: hang out on the river, go to the movie theater, and dance at the local firehouse every other Saturday.

“If you couldn’t dance, you couldn’t get a date,” he recalled. “I learned early that this is the way of the world. Not singing. Dancing.”

Saban has been filmed cutting up a rug numerous times throughout the years. The below footage of him doing The Cupid Shuffle at a 2018 recruiting event still lives rent free in our heads.



Learning how to dance seems to have paid off for young Saban. He met his wife, Terry, when they were just in 7th grade. The couple dated through high school, likely attending a number of those firehouse dances over the years. The Sabans have been married for 52 years and share two daughters, a handful of grandchildren, and seven national championships.

As Patrick Pinak aptly put it in a 2022 article for FanBuzz, "If Crimson Tide football were a movie, Saban would be the star actor but Terry is the director, producer, and screenwriter of this Oscar-winning film."