Coach Nick Saban Connects Grandma's Cake Baking To The Process Of Selecting A New Quarterback

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Updated on July 25, 2023
Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide
. Photo:

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Leave it to Nick Saban to find a connection between football and grandma’s cake. 

During SEC Media Days ahead of the start of the upcoming season, legendary Alabama football coach was asked about the ongoing three-way race to find a new quarterback to replace Bryce Young. There are three current contenders to lead the Crimson Tide in the upcoming season, but one has not quite risen to the top of the pack yet. Turns out Coach Saban is content to wait—and he’s familiar with the feeling. 

"Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world," Saban said in a press conference. "I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say, 'When's this cake going to be done? When's this cake going to be done?' And she said, 'If I take it out of the oven too soon it's going to turn to mush, so it won’t be a really good cake.'”

"So I think we've got to let this develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves. All the players are working hard, they all have a good attitude, they're all competing well."

Guess we’ll add watching cakes bake to the list of things Saban loves, alongside Little Debbie cookies, cleaning house, Netflix, and, of course, Miss Terry.

We shall stay tuned to see who rises to the top and takes the cake for the Crimson Tide.

