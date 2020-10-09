These Classic Kitchen Towels Have 4,100 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Like chocolate chips in pancakes or Agatha Christie novels on your "mysteries shelf," you can never have too many dish towels in your kitchen. But having the right kitchen towels—ones that last for years, absorb muck and spills, and are machine-washable—is key, Well, we think we've just found the holy grail of kitchen towels, thanks to a heads up in a new article from the editors of Apartment Therapy. As the piece points out, the Zeppoli classic kitchen towels 15-pack, currently on sale on Amazon for $15.99 (check the $4 off coupon box before adding them to your cart), have absolutely rave reviews, to the tune of more than 4,100 five-star ratings. Even better, as a thank you for shopping select small businesses through October 12, Amazon Prime members can get a $10 credit for Amazon Prime Day—which takes places on Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday October 14—during which you can load up on even more incredible deals.

So what makes these kitchen towels so great? First of all the 100%-cotton material make them hold up to the test of time and their herringbone weave absorbs grime easily. We have to say they look pretty darn elegant, too, and when they're soiled, you can pop them in the washing machine and drier.

The resoundingly positive reviews speak for themselves: "Because they are relatively thin, they dry easily, and you can store plenty of them in a kitchen drawer, which is very convenient," writes one happy customer, adding, "Furthermore, the fact that they are white makes it easier to see if they are dirty, which might not be an advantage with most other products, but is a huge plus with respect to kitchen towels. After all, you don't want to dry off your plates with a filthy towel."

Another reviewer comments that they are a "must-have for any house," writing, "I go through about 4/5 a day cleaning after a baby—these get bleached and washed and look better with every wash! I will buy these again for my bathrooms—They get softer after wash and are great for hand and face towels—or tea towels! They are ideal for cooking! Very great bargain also!"