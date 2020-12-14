Visit Santa's Home Office with Yankee Candle's Fun, Free "Santa Cam"

Looking for an extra dose of holiday joy straight from the North Pole during this difficult year? Check out Yankee Candle's Official Santa Cam — which takes fans directly into Santa's workshop — where you can keep tabs on what Mr. Claus is up to, from building toys and learning a TikTok dance to perusing the North Pole News and making video calls to families, on every weekday through Thursday, December 24.

“In a year that is in need of some extra Christmas cheer, we wanted to find a way to bring holiday magic to homes everywhere,” said Anna Whitton, VP of Marketing for Yankee Candle in a company press release. “Our Santa Cam offers families a magical way to interact with Santa Claus so they can continue to celebrate their special traditions. Hopefully, this sneak peek into Santa’s life at the North Pole will provide a sense of familiarity and comfort this holiday season.”

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Yankee Candle

In addition to the Santa Cam, Yankee Candle has created a series of warm and festive holiday virtual backgrounds for celebrating the season with loved ones from afar. The free downloadable backgrounds are quite reminiscent of Père Noël's own headquarters from the Santa Cam.

Time to light your Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie candle and schedule a Zoom call with someone you love pronto.

WATCH: Erin Napier and Laurel Mercantile Co. Debut 'Mama's House' Candle For Fall

Looking to spend some more quality time with Santa? This app sends personalized video greetings from Santa and we're totally sending a video message to everyone on our "nice" list this month.