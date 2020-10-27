Holiday Fun Alert! World's Largest Drive-Through Animated Lights Show Is Opening in Marietta, Georgia

Christmas traditions may be tough to uphold this year (at least, in person with loved ones), but that doesn't mean there won't be Christmas lights. Lots and lots of Christmas lights.

Especially if you happen to be in the Atlanta, Georgia, area where Marietta is about to welcome a new Christmas-and-candy-themed light show, called Candy Rush. Located at Six Flags White Water in Marietta, the World of Illumination attraction will consist of millions of lights that change colors in sync to festive holiday tunes as you drive through the beautiful show in the socially distanced safety of your car. To complete the contactless experience, you can make your online reservations—required for visiting—here. Reservations are available nightly seven days a week, including holidays, from November 13 to January 3. Ticket prices start at $35 (plus applicable taxes and fees) per car on weeknights and $45 (plus taxes and fees) per car on weekends and holidays, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Make-A-Wish Georgia Foundation.

Some features that are especially dazzling? A 40-foot tall trio of candy canes that is said to be the largest such structure in the world and a 500-foot long tunnel that serves as "Santa's magic portal," complete with a gingerbread village, sugar plum fairies, and illuminated sweets. There, visitors will also behold popular Christmastime characters, a 3D component, and a simulated snowfall.

Image zoom Credit: World of Illumination

"All of us at World of Illumination have been working hard for many months to provide safe and much-needed family entertainment to the community," said Simon Kreisberger, the company's co-founder in a company press release. "We are so excited to provide the kind of escape that people are needing this year and firmly believe we can help end 2020 on a much brighter note." With two other locations in Tempe and Glendale, Arizona, this marks World of Illumination's first East Coast outpost.

