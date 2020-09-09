North Carolina’s Mythical Bigfoot Festival is Still On, Will Look a Little Different Amid Pandemic

Not even COVID-19 can crush the legend of Bigfoot in Western North Carolina.

The town of Marion’s third annual Bigfoot Festival is still on, but it will take a different form amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to WYFF4, WNC Bigfoot Festival 2020 will turn into a scavenger hunt, with dozens of restaurants, gift shops, and businesses taking part.

The Finding Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt begins on Monday, September 12, and runs through September 30. Participants are invited to hunt for “Finding Bigfoot Symbols” painted on the windows of more than 40 businesses throughout scenic McDowell County. Simply snap photos of 10 or more symbols to be eligible to win one of three prize packages featuring overnight stays, restaurant gift certificates, and more. Take a photo at every stop to receive an extra entry into the drawing.

“Whether you’re interested in learning more about the mysterious creature, trying food inspired by Sasquatch, or you want to try your hand at the Bigfoot Calling Contest, there’s something for everyone planned for 2020’s WNC Bigfoot Festival,” the event’s website boasts.

The nonprofit group Bigfoot 911 was inspired to hold the first WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion in 2018 after a number of close encounters with Sasquatch in the area. More than 70,000 people enjoyed Bigfoot activities and educational panels during the first two WNC Bigfoot festivals.

For more information on how to enter the scavenger hunt and a list of participating businesses, visit MarionBigfootFestival.com.