Volunteers Deliver Hundreds of Tacos to Houston Seniors Impacted by Deadly Winter Storm

After days without power, the seniors were so grateful for a hot breakfast.

A long night spent in the kitchen meant hot breakfasts for hundreds of Houston seniors Wednesday morning.

Dozens of volunteers with Texas Relief Warriors worked through the night cooking 6,000 donated eggs and making 700 breakfast tacos for those in need amid the crippling winter storm.

Volunteers responded to a call for help from two senior centers that had been without power and water for days. Residents were cold, hungry and in some cases, unable to get down to the lobbies of their building because the elevators were not working.

"We had our volunteers going door to door, going up stairs in the dark delivering tacos," Cara Adams, the group's founder, told ABC News. "[The seniors] were excited and hungry for hot food. They were so grateful."

Texas Relief Warriors is a nonprofit group that provides aid to disaster-stricken communities throughout the Gulf Coast. They are reportedly on target to help about 2,000 people impacted by the historic freeze that has been gripping the Lone Star State for the better part of the past week.

"This is much different from our hurricane relief. When we run in hurricane season it's hot," Adams told ABC News. The ice has complicated things considerably. "The supplies are limited because the trucks aren't delivering," she explained.

Texas Relief Warriors are one of many organizations on the ground in Texas. Find out how you can help here.