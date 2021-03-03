Willie Nelson’s Wife Administering Covid-19 Vaccinations in Austin

Annie D'Angelo was deputized by Family Hospital Systems to work the drive-thru vaccination line.

Willie Nelson's wife Annie D'Angelo is going above and beyond to get Covid-19 vaccinations into the arms of her fellow Texans.

D'Angelo was photographed administering the vaccine at Kelly Reeves Stadium in Austin Monday morning.

KTBC reporter Rudy Koski shared photos of a bundled-up D'Angelo volunteering in the drive-thru vaccination line on Twitter. The tweet (below) was promptly reshared by Nelson himself.

According to Koski, D'Angelo was deputized by Family Hospital Systems to work the vaccination line following her second dose of the vaccine earlier this year.

Nelson, like his friend Dolly Parton, has been vocal about his support of the coronavirus vaccine. Back in January, Family Hospital Systems shared a photo of the 87-year-old crooner giving a thumb's-up after getting his shot.

"Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!" the post reads. "Thank you, Willie Nelson, for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread of COVID-19!"

D'Angelo, 64, is Nelson's fourth wife. The longtime lovebirds, who met on the set of the 1986 film Stagecoach, have been married since 1991 and share two sons, Lukas and Jacob.

WATCH: Dolly Parton Reflects on Friendship with Willie Nelson on His Birthday

Visit this website for more information about the effort to administer Covid-19 vaccinations in Williamson County, Texas. Both medical personnel and non-medical volunteers are encouraged to sign up.