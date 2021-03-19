Willie Nelson Has Found a Sense of Comfort Hanging Out on His Tour Bus During the Pandemic

"Every now and then I go and sit in [my tour bus] just to pretend I'm going somewhere," Nelson said in a recent interview.

Just like he sings, Willie Nelson can't wait to be "On the Road Again."

But until the time is right to return safely to touring, the Red Headed Stranger is still hanging out on his beloved tour bus, Honeysuckle Rose — even if it's just parked outside his home. That's right, Mr. Nelson is still spending plenty of quality time on his tour bus during these strange pandemic times.

"When I'm home, I probably don't sleep on the bus that much, but when I'm out on the road, I sleep on the bus all the time. I never go inside, because I've got everything I need on the bus," Nelson initially said of his love for his tour bus in a recent interview with Andy Langer for this year's virtual SXSW festival, for which Nelson served as the keynote speaker.

When interviewer Andy Langer asked what specifically he finds so comforting about the bus, Nelson replied, "Billy Joe Shaver said the closest thing to being free is moving. Moving." He then shared why he still makes a point to kick back and relax on his bus, adding, "And I guess the next best thing is to be on the bus, thinking that you might move at any minute," Nelson continued. If we had a bus as nice as Nelson's, we certainly would be doing the same.

At the end of the clip, Nelson also talks about his daily exercise routine. "I try to do exercise every day. I try to do something to pay for the day, that's the way I look at it. If you don't use it, you lose it," he said. "So there are certain things that I try to do every day, jog a little bit, walk a little bit, whatever. And I think that helps keep me going." Watch the full interview clip below.

