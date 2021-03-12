Willie Nelson's New Album of Frank Sinatra Covers, That's Life, Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Jazz Albums Chart

Luck be a lady — and a whole lot of hard work — for Mr. Willie Nelson, whose album That's Life, made its Billboard charts debut at number one for both the Jazz Albums and also the Traditional Jazz Albums charts. Nelson's newest collection of Frank Sinatra covers is a follow-up to his 2018 Sinatra tribute album, My Way, and includes familiar favorites like title track "That's Life," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Nice Work If You Can Get It," "Luck Be a Lady," "Lonesome Road," and more.

Per a recent Billboard.com article, the Ol' Blue Eyes inspired album made its debut at Number One on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, out on March 13, marking Nelson's third Number One album on this list. That's Life also graced the top of the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, marking his fourth Number One album for that genre. Amazingly, even Sinatra didn't fare as well as the country icon — Sinatra's greatest hits album, Ultimate Sinatra, released in 2015 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of his birth, reached Number Two album at its peak on the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts.

For a taste of Nelson's Flair at covering Sinatra, listen to his version of "That's Life," on YouTube below. You'll note the lyric video shows a painter at work at the easel on the album's cover art, which is a riff on the cover of Sinatra's 1955 album In the Wee Small Hours (whose lead track, "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning" is also featured on Nelson's That's Life.)

During this immensely stressful and sad chapter for all in light of the coronavirus pandemic, we think these timeless ballads with Nelson's emotive, folksy vocals certainly hit the spot.

