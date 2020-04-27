Willie Nelson Auctioning Autographed Face Masks Made with Bandana from His Houston Rodeo Show for a Good Cause

Image zoom Gary Miller / Contributor / Getty Images

Like many celebrities, Willie Nelson has stepped up in a major way to help coronavirus relief efforts (check out the video below about his virtual Farm Aid concert). Now, we're amazed to learn about one especially touching way the Red Headed Stranger has pitched in to help others during these uncertain times.

In early March, as concerns about coronavirus in our country began to escalate rapidly, Houston resident Tanya Boike, who had attended the Houston Rodeo where Nelson performed before the event shut down, was inspired to help. "I told my husband, get me to the store so we can get the materials, the sewing machine," Boike shared with KTRK of her plans to sew masks.

From there, Boike connected with nurse Monica Cabazos on Facebook as a partner in her efforts to distribute masks and Houston Mask Makers was born.

With momentum for their masks project growing, Boike connected with her friend and Nelson's granddaughter, Noelle Ward. Soon, Ward was able to help Boike get some of their masks into the hands Nelson and his wife, Annie D'Angelo. When they received Boike's gift they politely explained they were covered on the mask front, but said they would like to autograph some masks for a charitable auction.

Of course, Nelson being Nelson, these masks up on the auction block aren't just any masks but created from Shotgun Willie's signature bandanas. “Very recently, Willie Nelson and his wife Annie heard about [our masking making efforts], from our good friend Noelle (Willie’s Granddaughter) and he offered to autograph two special masks that we’ve made from a bandana that Tanya just got at Willie’s March 4th performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo; which many of you know closed early this year due to COVID-19,” the Boikes wrote on the auction page, per WFLA.

Now, the funds raised from auctioning these signed masks will be put towards Houston Mask Makers sewing more masks. You can bid on the masks or make a donation to these efforts online at CharityAuctionsToday.com here.

So far, Houston Mask Makers has donated an estimated 3,200 masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus. You can learn more or get involved here.

We're glad Nelson is helping this grassroots campaign reach even more people in need. Let's blast some Nelson tunes and get to sewing, friends.