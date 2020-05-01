Watch Willie Nelson's Entire Austin City Limits Show from 1976

Amid the coronavirus crisis, all of our concert plans have been put on hold as we remain safely at home to help slow the spread of the devastating virus. But if you're getting a little stir crazy this weekend and ready to virtually attend a concert, boy do we have plans for you.

When you can carve out some downtime, head into ye olde time travel machine back to 1976, and watch Willie Nelson perform in the very first season of Austin City Limits, the famed television series showcasing live concert performances across many genres. In the 37-minute set, Nelson and his band played through the entirety of his 1975 album, Red Headed Stranger, including songs like "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain," "Remember Me," and "Time of the Preacher."

Per the recording's description on Nelson's YouTube page, this set really was quite the show: "Recorded October 4, 1976, this was Willie Nelson’s 2nd appearance on Austin City Limits (his first was the pilot episode that debuted in 1975). This special performance features he and the family band performing his celebrated 1975 concept album RED HEADED STRANGER front to back. This episode was originally aired as the first episode of ACL’s second season in 1977." Ready up your stomping feet and clapping hands and watch below.

If you'd like to honor Nelson for releasing this full show, make a donation to Nelson's nonprofit to help family farmers, Farm Aid, here.

We love watching Nelson perform earlier in his career, but we have to say, the now-octogenarian singer is just as captivating and talented a performer these days as well. We sure can't wait to see him on the road again. And we'd bet that Mr. Nelson can't wait to be on the road again, too.