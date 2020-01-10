North Carolina's First Alpine Coaster Set to Open Next Month
Southern thrill-seekers will want to set their course for Sugar Mountain.
Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster, North Carolina’s very first Alpine coaster, is set to open in the coming weeks and promises to be one of the coolest experiences the state has to offer.
The highly anticipated ride navigates the rugged hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains through a series of loops and turns, offering scenic views of the surrounding countryside and nearby Sugar Mountain Ski Resort.
Also known as a mountain coaster, riders can control how fast or slow their two-person toboggan-like sled goes—up to 27 miles per hour.
Ashley Brown, who does marketing and customer service for the ride, told WTVD that the 2,100-foot track starts 770 feet up the mountain. There are reportedly three “near-360 degree” turns, but no significant drops.
"You can go slow and take it all in or you can go fast for a thrill," Brown said.
Popular in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge areas of Tennessee, an Alpine coaster is a welcome addition to North Carolina’s growing list of tourist attractions.
Brow told WTVD that her parents, Army veteran Eric Bechard and his wife Tara, were inspired to open the park after being stationed abroad.
"My parents retired in the area and wanted to bring an attraction for individuals already up in the area for families to do in their downtime," Brown explained. "We rode these when we were stationed in Germany and fell in love with them."
Construction on the park started in March. Barring any delays, the family hopes to have it open by mid-February.
You can visit Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster’s Facebook page for updates and more information. See y’all there!